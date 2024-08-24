Role of gaming generating high volumes of e-waste

A man plays video games at an internet cafe in Beijing, China, 22 January 2024. The new rules on online gaming in China, which require game developers to cap how much players can recharge their accounts, and encourage excessive gaming by offering rewards, are due for public comment by 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

While the gaming industry may have revolutionised entertainment, it has also generated high volumes of electronic waste.

With more than 60 million metric tons of e-waste generated globally every year, there is a critical need to focus on smart solutions to the e-waste problem – and gaming is often overlooked as a significant contributor.

Wiljahne “Wilj” Smith, one of Bravado Gaming’s Counterstrike 2 players, said gamers can’t get enough of the awesome tech offered by gaming, from super-fast computers to cool game consoles and virtual reality gadgets.

“The problem is that when we keep upgrading to the latest and greatest devices, it creates a lot of e-waste and old gaming kit ends up in landfills – and that’s not good for the environment.”

Bravado Gaming works with Dell Technologies, Intel and Alienware as ambassadors and primary gaming partners in the MEA region.

Gaming consoles

As with other consumer electronics, gaming consoles contain a long list of components such as gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, zinc, cadmium, and lead.

Extracting and processing these components releases hazardous chemicals, such as arsenic and mercury, which can damage ecosystems.

Beyond that, gaming consoles are made with large volumes of plastic with the devices often winding up in landfills, and then infiltrate groundwater systems and pollute surrounding wildlife.

Solutions

Smith said there are solutions available, pointing to the partnership between Dell and the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), which has seen both parties unite to help South Africans understand the e-waste problem, and to encourage people to recycle their e-waste in an ethical, sustainable way.

ERA, a Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) dedicated to the improvement of e-waste recycling in South Africa, has a comprehensive list of e-waste recycling drop-off points around the country, making it easy for gamers to responsibly dispose of their old gaming devices.

Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer at ERA, said e-waste is virtually 100% recyclable.

“If it is disposed of correctly, it doesn’t harm the environment and can be re-used in new products.”

Both Dell and ERA are committed to sustainability.

Dell said it is strongly focused on addressing climate change and minimising environmental impact with ambitious net zero goals and innovative, sustainable technologies and solutions.

