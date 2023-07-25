Travel smart: Your guide to spotting hidden cameras

By Cheryl Kahla

While the marvels of technology can revolutionise your travel experience, other dangers loom, such as hidden cameras in holiday rental.

We’re might live in a digitised era but it is sometimes a reminder that all is not well with the world.

The good news? There are steps you can take to calm those fears and ensure your privacy remains intact.

Spotting hidden cameras

The first step happens before you even check in.

It’s illegal for hosts to install hidden cameras in private spaces. And most reputable accommodation platforms and hosts take privacy seriously.

Thus, stick to well-known and highly-rated establishments when booking your options. Now, let’s get on to hunting spy cameras, shall we?

There are a few simple strategies to check for hidden cameras, and a good old fashioned visual inspection goes a long way.

Inspect your lodgings

Hidden cameras are often concealed in everyday items but they still need to have a line of sight to capture images.

Smoke detectors, clocks, or USB chargers are popular objects since it’s easy to conceal a lens.

And yes, this is a photo of a hidden camera…

Photo: Reddit

Look for anything out of the ordinary. If an object looks suspicious – such as being placed in an unusual location – it’s probably worth a closer look.

Remember to switch off the light, close the curtains and see if there any blinking or solid red or green lights in the room.

Shine a light, spot a lens

With the visual inspection done and dusted, grab your trusty smartphone and turn on your flashlight.

Or a real flashlight, if anyone still uses those.

A camera lens will reflect light and glint. So, in a dark room, shine the light around and look out for reflections.

Photo: Reddit

While not always the case, most of the hidden cameras will have a night vision function to watch in a low-light or dark environment.

That means the camera will be equipped with a red or green LED light we mentioned earlier.

Lucky for you, the LED will automatically turn on to enhance visibility when in the low-light environments, making it easy to spot.

Track the data

You can use your phone to spot a hidden camera in more ways than one.

Since many hidden cameras rely on a network to transmit data, you’d also want to switch on your WiFi and look at the networks listed.

Carry your phone around the room and see if any odd-looking connections show up in unusual locations (do note, this might not be accurate when in a large place, or an in apartment block).

For the tech-savvy, an RF detector can be a worthwhile investment. These devices can pick up the radio frequencies emitted by wireless devices, including cameras.

Network scanner apps (not recommended)

Some cameras might not generate a WiFi signal, but could still rely on a network to operate.

If connected to the property’s Wi-Fi, network scanner apps can reveal the devices also connected to the network, potentially including hidden cameras.

However, this method isn’t foolproof since some spy cameras use their own cellular connection. And some apps might just be gimmicks, unable to track real signals.

Those spy-film two-way mirrors

While probably more fitting in a Hollywood thriller, some voyeuristic hosts could resort to installing two-way mirrors as a way to spy on you.

I’ve seen way to many of those films and this is first thing I do whenever I check in…

Place your finger tip right up against the mirror. If there’s a gap between your finger and its reflection, it’s a real mirror.

If your finger and the reflection touch tip to tip, you might want to get the hell out of there as fast as you can.