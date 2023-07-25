ChatGPT is coming to Android – Here’s what you need to know

By Cheryl Kahla

OpenAI announced the release of its ChatGPT Android app, currently available for pre-order from the Google Play Store,

The app – an extension of its browser-based counterpart – is expected to bring a new dimension to user interaction and engagement.

ChatGPT Android app

OpenAI said the mobile version is designed to provide instant responses and foster creative inspiration for users.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The introduction of a standalone Android app, however, will undoubtedly enhance the user experience.

Free from Google Play Store

The Google Play Store’s listing for the application encapsulates its appeal: “OpenAI’s latest advancements at your fingertips. This official app is free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”

For the time being, Android users can access ChatGPT through their browser or Microsoft’s Bing app powered by ChatGPT-4.

Image: OpenAI

Whether you need guidance on setting a dinner table, delicately declining an invitation in a polite manner, or brainstorming business strategies, ChatGPT is equipped to handle the task.

Ever wondered how you could explain electricity to a kid who likes dinosaurs? ChatGpt has the answer.

See below, it’s quite adorable actually.

Image: OpenAI

READ: Report: Older Millennials, Gen X drive surge in Generative AI usage

ChatGPT’s custom instructions

In other news, OpenAI announced the introduction of custom instructions to enable users to fine-tune ChatGPT to their individual needs.

The feature is already available in beta for Plus Plan users, but will eventually roll out to everyone. I will not lie, this feature is a game changer.

Custom instructions now allow users to set preferences or requirements for ChatGPT’s response generation.

This feature is as a result of user feedback, specifically the frustration of starting each ChatGPT conversation afresh.

A game changer

And as someone who is currently 15 conversations into a fictional story spanning 10 years, it can be quite frustrating a training a news thread from scratch each time.

OpenAI stated: “Through our conversations with users across 22 countries, we’ve deepened our understanding of the essential role steerability plays in enabling our models to effectively reflect the diverse contexts and unique needs of each person.”

With this beta feature, ChatGPT will remember custom instructions for future conversations, saving users from the hassle of restating preferences or information repeatedly.

NOW READ: Here’s why you should be careful what you share with ChatGPT