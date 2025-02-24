AI camera features smartphone users are taking for granted

Have you been taking AI in smartphones for granted?

Much of the magic is to be found in a system-on-chip (SoC). Photo: iStock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making significant inroads into smartphone photography, which now rivals professional equipment and offers users unprecedented capabilities.

We’ve come a long way since cameras were first integrated into cell phones around a quarter of a century ago.

Primitive cameras

Primitive by today’s standards, those low-resolution cameras lacked even basic features like autofocus and flash. They produced grainy, low-res images that looked like a blurry mess on any screen bigger than your phone’s.

The days of blurry and fuzzy photos are over, replaced by striking, clear pictures that seem to pop from the screen.

While professional photographers tweak settings to get the perfect photo, Gen Z wants to point and shoot, with no time for settings, so that they can share their latest jol on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms.

AI smartphones

The latest AI smartphones allow you to edit photos to make a person smile, open their eyes, or remove someone who photobombs your photo when you press the capture button and think you have the perfect romantic sunset.

AI smartphone cameras even allow you to stitch two photos together, ala Photoshop, but many times better with your favourite celeb or sports star.

But have you been taking AI in smartphones for granted?

SoC

From enhancing low-light exposures to reducing blur in action shots, AI enables even amateur shutterbugs to take high-quality photos with minimal effort.

Much of the magic is found in a system-on-chip (SoC), like the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 or the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400.

This important piece of silicon integrates the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and Neural processing unit (NPU) that your phone uses to run complex tasks.

The SoC brings together dedicated AI, imaging processors and accelerators that help you take amazing photos and images.

AI features

Here are some AI camera features that many smartphone users already take for granted:

Smart HDR

AI significantly boosts high-dynamic-range (HDR) photography. HDR-ISP Image Signal Processors work with the in-chip AI processors to enhance HDR capture with a range of post-processing optimisations.

This enables smartphones to produce photos with greater detail and clarity in all lighting conditions.

AI noise reduction

Low-light photography is challenging at the best of times. AI cameras in smartphones can brighten images, reduce noise, and enhance details even in poor lighting conditions.

AI noise reduction techniques accurately mitigate ISO noise to provide consistently better results that retain fine details, particularly in low-light environments.

Low-light videography

Thanks to AI-NR, users can now readily capture 4K HDR video in low-light situations. This technology is faster and more accurate than ever before, allowing the smartphone to continue working without slowing down during extended use or draining battery life.

AI-auto white balance with high contrast compensation, AI-auto exposure, zero lag AI-shutter, and AI auto-focus enable clear video capture with high detail and no blur.

Motion unblur

NPU-ISP technologies can recognise the movement of a subject in a shot and automatically determine the best settings in real-time. The chip will capture multiple simultaneous frames at different exposures, ensuring any fast action is a sharp and clear snapshot of the exact moment.

Scene and object detection

AI-powered smartphone cameras can automatically detect different scenes, such as landscape, portrait, night shot, macro images, and objects such as people or pets.

They can then optimise exposure, contrast, and saturation to ensure the best shot. AI can also distinguish between the subject and the background to apply a natural bokeh effect.

The future

We are only just starting to see the power of AI photography come to life. In the future, advanced computational photography will take features like multi-frame processing, noise reduction, and super-resolution to a whole new level, allowing for sharper, more detailed images.

AI cameras will better recognise scenes, objects, and specific subjects, adjusting camera settings automatically for optimal results. Future AI cameras will continue to improve video capture, providing tools like automatic subject tracking, intelligent zoom, and stabilisation.

Gen AI

Generative AI will soon start to come into its own. Super zoom with Gen AI lets you smooth over the rough edges of pixelated photos. Generative AI may also suggest optimal framing and composition techniques based on photography rules, helping you take more aesthetically pleasing shots.

Virtual reality

The AI camera will also be central to next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). AI enables these technologies to overlay digital content seamlessly onto the real world, which is particularly useful in immersive applications such as virtual clothing try-ons, interactive games, and educational tools.

Whether you’re a professional photographer, media influencer or just a regular user recording your memories to share with friends and family, your smartphone’s AI camera will help you take better, more creative pics and videos.

At last, nearly anyone can enjoy near-DSLR results from a camera they carry with them everywhere they go.

