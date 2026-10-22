Malatsi orders faster broadband rollout as Icasa seeks to cut internet costs

Minister Solly Malatsi has consistently argued that wider broadband access can unlock economic opportunities.

South Africa’s drive for faster, cheaper internet has received a significant boost after Communications Minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to cut regulatory bottlenecks that have slowed network expansion and kept connectivity costs high.

The policy direction was published in the Government Gazette on 20 October 2026.

Policy direction

Malatsi’s latest policy direction to Icasa forms part of a broader push to expand affordable broadband access and accelerate South Africa’s digital transformation.

Since taking office, Malatsi has argued that regulatory barriers, slow approval processes and high infrastructure costs have hindered efforts to expand reliable internet access, particularly in underserved communities.

The minister has consistently argued that wider broadband access can unlock economic opportunities, support businesses and improve access to services.

Network deployment

His latest directive, which aims to speed up network deployment and reduce administrative delays, reflects that broader objective of making connectivity more accessible while supporting the growth of South Africa’s digital economy.

“The Policy Direction is ultimately aimed at reducing the cost of broadband communication, and ensuring all South Africans enjoy meaningful connectivity by eliminating cumbersome and fragmented administrative compliances which affect the pace of infrastructure building,” Malatsi said.

“This will introduce an environment in which the rollout of digital infrastructure is simpler, faster and more consistent. Delays in building and extending networks remain one of the main obstacles to affordable, high-speed connectivity in South Africa, and this policy direction is part of our reform programme to achieve this.”

Electronic Communications Act

The policy direction, issued under the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, strengthens and builds on the government’s 2023 policy for the rapid deployment of communications infrastructure.

It provides additional guidance to Icasa as it develops regulations aimed at improving network rollout and infrastructure sharing across South Africa.

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the policy direction calls on Icasa to review its 2010 Facilities Leasing Regulations to reflect amendments to the Act and subsequent court rulings, while strengthening access to essential facilities, improving wholesale pricing frameworks, accelerating leasing agreements and tightening enforcement.

The move aligns with the government’s broader efforts to modernise the communications sector. Earlier this year, Malatsi tabled the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill in parliament, proposing changes aimed at strengthening regulation, promoting competition, improving spectrum access and supporting faster infrastructure deployment.

Rapid deployment

According to the department, the policy direction also lays the groundwork for new rapid deployment regulations to reduce duplication, encourage infrastructure sharing and accelerate network expansion.

The directive also proposes developing a national Geographic Information System (GIS) database to map communications infrastructure, improve planning, and support future network rollouts.

Icasa is also expected to establish a dispute-resolution process between operators and landowners, provide annual progress reports to the minister, and implement reforms that received broad support during the public consultation process.