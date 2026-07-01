It’s all digital now: PlayStation to end physical disc production for new games from January 2028

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that physical disc production for new PlayStation games will stop in January 2028, with all new titles moving to digital-only release thereafter.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that it will discontinue physical disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles from January 2028, marking a significant shift in how players will access future titles.

The announcement, made via the official PlayStation Blog on 1 July 2026, confirms that new games will be available exclusively through the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only.

Existing physical releases unaffected

Importantly, the change will not impact any games that have already been released, or that release before January 2028, in disc format. Gamers who prefer physical copies still have roughly 18 months to build out their collections before the shift takes effect.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Content Communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained the reasoning behind the move in the blog post, noting that the decision reflects how the company wants to “align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today”.

Why the change?

According to the post, the move is driven by evolving consumer habits, with SIE stating that “the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs”.

This mirrors a broader trend across the entertainment industry, where streaming and digital downloads have steadily overtaken physical media in film, music and now gaming.

Sony has framed the transition as a “natural direction” for the company, one that will allow it to focus its resources on innovating how players access games, rather than maintaining physical manufacturing infrastructure for a shrinking segment of its audience.

What this means for players

Despite the shift away from discs, Sony has been at pains to reassure fans that choice will remain part of the experience.

The company said it remains committed to giving players options as to where they purchase new titles, whether through retailers or the PlayStation Store, even as the how (digital versus physical) narrows to digital-only for new releases from 2028.

The blog post also referenced a separate announcement regarding updates to the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita, published the same day, though full details on that update were not included in the disc production announcement itself.

The bigger picture

The move places Sony alongside a growing number of entertainment and tech companies phasing out physical media in favour of digital distribution.

For collectors and players who value physical ownership, the news will likely reignite debates around digital rights, resale value and long-term game preservation, conversations that have been simmering for years as publishers lean further into digital-first strategies.

Sony has not indicated whether existing consoles will retain disc drives beyond this transition, nor has it commented on how the change might affect future console hardware design.