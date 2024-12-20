Technology and Science

20 Dec 2024

09:03 am

Pokémon is back with new mobile game app hitting 60m downloads [VIDEO]

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is a virtual version of the collectible card game that captivated schoolyards since the late 1990s.

Pokémon is back with new mobile game app hitting 60m downloads

Pikachu and friends are back in the new adaptation of the card-trading game. Photo: iStock

Do you remember the Pokémon Go from a couple of years ago?

Pokémon’s new mobile game has taken the world by storm with over 60 million downloads as the latest incarnation of the hit Nintendo-owned franchise.

Since its launch on October 30, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has become an immediate hit, generating an estimated $180 million in revenue in just six weeks.

Watch the Pokémon Trading Card Game video

Virtual

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is a virtual version of the collectible card game that has captivated schoolyards since the late 1990s.

Developed by The Pokemon Company, a Nintendo subsidiary, it combines opening “boosters” –  the equivalent of sealed card packs -with collecting creatures and online battles.

“Pokemon TCG Pocket is showing one of the strongest performances of any mobile game of all-time,” Sam Aune, an analyst at digital market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, told AFP.

Developed by the Japanese games studio Creatures Inc., Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks second among mobile games measured by their first-month revenue, surpassed only by another Pokemon franchise title, Pokemon Go.

Global phenomenon

The global phenomenon of 2016, Pokemon Go generated over $200 million in its first month and drove millions of players outdoors to hunt for virtual creatures which appeared on their mobile phone screens.

As well as creating vast online revenues, the new surge in interest in Pikachu and his fellow cast of characters is spilling over into the offline world

Frederique Tutt, a toy market expert at Circana, a market research firm said sales of physical cards are rising – and the game is back in fashion among school children.

“It brings players back into the Pokemon brand. And physical cards remain the heart of the brand, something collectors want to own for playing and trading.”

Free

From “Gwent” in The Witcher III to “Hearthstone” from the Warcraft universe, card games have carved out a special place in the hearts of gamers.

On social media, players have been sharing videos of themselves unveiling new cards or participating in tournaments, with the hashtag #PokemonTCG amassing over 1.5 million posts on TikTok..

While Pokemon TCG Pocket is free to download, players are encouraged to spend money in-app to acquire more cards.

