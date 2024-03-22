Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 and A35 5G, but what’s the difference?

Like Google's Pixel A series and Apple's iPhone SE, Samsung's Galaxy A phones are a lower-cost alternative to the company's premium devices.

The new A series devices are features-rich with subtle differences. Picture: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A55 and A35 5G, two mid-range smartphones with very little difference between them.

The new A series smartphones have multiple features including Gorilla Glass Victus-plus protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, among many others.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Cameras

The Galaxy A55 5G has a triple-camera system that features a 50MP main camera, 5MP macro camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, all supplemented by a 32MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A35 5G’s triple camera includes a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens, with a 13MP front camera.

Both camera systems feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

Samsung said the Galaxy A55 5G should take crisper nighttime photos thanks to the phone’s AI image signal processing, although it’s unclear whether the Galaxy A35 5G will also have this capability.

Other stuff

Both phones have a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000-mAh battery, but there are few differences when it comes hardware.

With this in mind, is one really worth spending that much more on than the other?

They both boast an IP67 rating, which means they are dust/water resistant and can withstand up to one metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

The Galaxy A55 and A35 have 5000mAh batteries and support up to 25W fast charging, the same as in their predecessors.

Samsung has upgraded the entry-level RAM on the 128GB Galaxy A35 from 4GB to 6GB and added 8GB as an option, while the 256GB version comes with 8GB RAM.

The entry-level Galaxy A55 with 128GB storage gets 8GB RAM instead of 6GB on the A35, with the option of 12GB, whereas the A55 256GB gets 12GB RAM.

Availability

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be available online and at retailers from 1 April 2024. Samsung has not yet revealed the pricing for the smartphones.

