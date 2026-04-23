The stylish Honor 600 Lite will be available in stores on Friday

Already creating buzz, the Honor 600 Lite arrives with an impressive premium metal-shield unibody structure,108MP AI Camera Button and incredible performance

South Africans looking for more value without compromising on style or performance now have a compelling new option. The Honor 600 Lite will be available from Friday, 24 April 2026, nationwide. It brings a premium design, advanced AI photography and powerful battery performance into a category that continues to demand more for less.

Following a strong reception at launch, the Honor 600 Lite is making moves as a device that reflects how local consumers are shopping smarter. It delivers the kind of features typically associated with high-end smartphones, while staying accessible to a wider audience. From its sleek finish to its intelligent camera experience, the device is built for people who want their technology to keep up with real life, not complicate it.

At the heart of its appeal is a premium metal-shield unibody structure, giving the device a refined, fashion-forward look and feel that stands out instantly. It’s paired with a 108MP AI camera with AI Camera Button, designed for effortless capture, quick access and sharper detail across everyday moments. Whether it’s content creation, social sharing or simply capturing memories, the experience feels intuitive and immediate. Supporting it all is an upgraded 6520mAh battery, built to last through long days of streaming, browsing and staying connected, without the constant need to recharge.

“The Honor 600 Lite reflects what we’ve been hearing from South Africans, people want powerful technology that feels premium and stylish, but remains within reach,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. “Our focus has been on making innovation more accessible, especially with AI features that enhance everyday experiences. That approach is part of why the brand continues to grow locally, and we’re excited to bring even more value to consumers with this device.”

Now available in-store nationwide, the Honor 600 Lite comes in the uber stylish Sprout Green and Velvet Black colourways at a recommended retail price of R8 999, with contract options from R399 per month over 36 months. Those who become the first to experience will also receive a free Honor Choice Watch 2i valued at R999, valid until 7 June 2026.

In addition, the device includes a once-off 180-day free accidental damage protection plan, with total added value of up to R3 998, covering parts, labour and repair logistics. This service offer is valid until 31 December 2026.

Available promotions in retail include: