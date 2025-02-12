Xiaomi’s mid-range Redmi Note 14 Series launched in SA [VIDEO]

The new Redmi Note 14 series comprising five devices – Redmi Note 14 (4G + 5G), 14 Pro (4G+5G), and the 14 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G and 5G, both feature a 200MP pro-grade AI camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Picture: Supplied/Xiaomi.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 Series is packed with artificial intelligence (AI) in the battle for market share in the midrange smartphone market, which is dominated by AI.

The company unveiled five devices, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14, at the Houghton Hotel on Tuesday night.

Advanced features such as AI-driven cameras, premium build quality, and all-day performance are currently available on smartphones launched in 2025.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G and 5G, both feature a 200MP pro-grade AI camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

These models also feature advanced zoom capabilities, offering up to 30x digital zoom for landscape and close-up shots.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 5G come equipped with a 108MP AI camera.

Creative tools like Dual Video and AI Sky allow users to capture simultaneous fron and rear recordings and swap backgrounds.

Other features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with a 5110mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge technology.

Other models feature reliable MediaTek chipsets and large-capacity batteries, catering to South Africans who demand seamless performance.

Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 14 Series offers a good platform for gaming, video streaming, or browsing. Pro models elevate the viewing experience with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Competition

Xioami has some tough competition in the smartphone market.

Samsung has already unveiled its S25 series, and while it is a flagship device, it does pack AI features, including the audio erase feature when recording in noisy environments. Circle to Search, which was first featured on Samsung, is now available on Xiaomi.

Last week, Honor unveiled what it called the “unbreakable AI smartphone”, which was put through a series of durability tests.

A day later, Huawei unveiled their Nova 13 series which allows consumers to use AI and the “best expression” feature to edit photos to improve the quality.

With Oppo expected to launch their new smartphone later this month, which is likely to also pack a suite of AI features, brand loyalty and pricing is expected to dominate the market.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 14 Series will be available at leading retailers and online platforms across South Africa starting 11 February 2025.

While no cash price was provided by Xiaomi, a calculation on the 5G version pricing which starts from R369p/m at just over R13 000, while the 4G version price starting from R269p/m for 36 months works out to just over R9 600.

