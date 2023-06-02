Farmochella, Spier winter picnic, and other exciting things to do this weekend

By Lineo Lesemane

From picnics to markets and antique fairs, there is plenty happening this weekend, and here is what you can do:

Brooklyn’s Antique Fair

Another exciting monthly antique fair in Pretoria this Saturday. On the first Saturday of every month, Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria hosts one of Gauteng’s finest antique fairs.

The fair will kick off at 9am until 5pm, in the Woolworths Court at Brooklyn Mall. There will be plenty of collections with high-quality vintage pieces to shop, ranging from period jewellery to beautiful tableware, collectible ceramics, old-fashioned cameras, and even gramophones.

The Only and Only place to be for Antique Lovers!



Brooklyn’s Antique Fair 3 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ua89th77Sr— ShowMe Pretoria (@ShowMePretoria) May 12, 2023

Spier’s Seasonal Picnics

Yes, winter picnics are a thing, and Spier Wine Farm will host the picnics all this winter so you can book your spot for this weekend and enjoy their seasonal menus, warming winter sunshine, and deliciously wholesome and hearty food from their farm kitchen in Stellenbosch, Cape Town.

“Our Werf is an all-season beauty, as inviting in winter as it is throughout the year. Roll out the picnic blanket, breathe in invigorating fresh farm air, and enjoy a nutritious and delicious basket of Spier favourites.”

Farmochella

The highly anticipated lifestyle experience is back again this Saturday, at the popular Mapleton Gardens in the East Rand. Tickets range from R150 to R300.

This year the event promises to be even bigger and better, featuring a dope lineup of artists like Daliwonga, LKG, Mörda, Boohle, Mas Musiq, MaWhoo, De Mthuda and DJ PH.

“Farmochella prides itself on providing a memorable experience for attendees beyond the music offering a unique ambiance. The festival grounds will be transformed into a vibrant and immersive environment, featuring interactive experiences, delicious food vendors, and a range of engaging activities.“

I hope they ready for the crowd there by @Farmochella_ it’s definitely going to be us grooving to the next Level #Farmochella2023

Let’s get warm with the chella 🔥🔥https://t.co/Cnw7DPF3BO pic.twitter.com/4EQz9tuKZR— R.I.P to TD,Tot,Killer,TheVoice & Mpura 🕊🕯✌🏿 (@_Munakisi) June 2, 2023

Market at the Sheds #TasteofPitori

The Market at the Sheds has partnered with SEDA again for this Saturday’s market. More than 60 local entrepreneurs will be exhibiting and selling their products from 11am at 012Central, 381 Helen Joseph St, Pretoria Central.

Patrons will get to explore a curated group of fine designers, arts, fashion, food, and drinks stalls. There will be live performances until 6pm, with the Sheds Afterparty continuing until 12pm.

If you arrive before 12pm, you will get 2 tickets for the price of one. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the door for R100 before 2pm and R120 thereafter.

Miss IFP 2023

Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade (IFPYB) Gauteng is hosting Miss IFP 2023 this weekend in honour of the legacy of their founding father, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The pageant will look at his contribution to South African politics and the Zulu kingdom.

The event will be held at the Soweto Theatre this Saturday. Standard Entry is R50, and VIP entry is R250.

