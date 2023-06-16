What to do with dad for Father’s Day

By Lineo Lesemane

It is Father’s Day this Sunday, and to celebrate the occasion, here are a few things you can do with your dad this weekend. We also have a special recipe for you from the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Keivits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate Father’s Fest

Keivits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate is hosting Father’s Fest this Sunday in celebration of Father’s Day.

There will be food stalls, fun activities, and entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are R580 per person and R395 for kids under the age of 12.

On the food stalls, there is a variety of meals from different stalls like the stir fry action station, the slider bar, curry corner, Charcoal braai drums, Potjie pots, Paella Pan, kiddies feast, and the pizza and salad bar just to mention a few.

Celebrate Father’s Day in style. Picture: supplied

Baking Bootcamp

Tomorrow HeronBridge College will be hosting a fantastic Father’s Day fun for kids and dads at the Oh My Cake! Headquarters in Cedar Square, Fourways for just R100 per child.

Families are advised to arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of their session to enjoy a friendly welcome and a hot or cold beverage (one beverage is included in the price per child, and the dad gets one on the house).

Kids aged 4 to 10 are welcome, with one dad (or parent) to supervise. Sessions run for 45 minutes and are available throughout the morning.

Baking bootcamp info. Picture: supplied

Father’s Day lunch at The Maslow

On Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm, you can take your dad to The Maslow in Sandton and Let someone else fire up the braai for a change while he relaxes.

Set in lush green gardens, the four-star hotel in the heart of the Sandton business district is the ideal place to honour your dad and celebrate the paternal bond.

There will be Live entertainment by George Sax & Sianne, and a harmonious combination of live sax and vocals, will play in the background. Costs are R595 per person, R250 for kids aged 3 to 12, and free for kids under 3 years old.

Capsicum Culinary Studio recipe for a perfect home treat

If you want to spend some quality time with your father at home, we also got you. Here is a fabulous Father’s Day recipe you can make for that extra day.

Lamb Ragu Pasta (serves 4)

Ingredients

400g pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

100g bacon, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

pinch chilli flakes

½ tsp ground fennel

400g lamb mince

½ cup white or red wine

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 x 400g tins crushed tomatoes

Parmesan cheese, grated

Handful parsley, finely chopped

Sea salt and ground pepper

Method

1. Cook the pasta as per instructions on the packet. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan and cook the onion until tender.

2. Add the bacon, garlic, rosemary, chilli flakes, and fennel and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Add the mince, breaking it up with a wooden spoon so there are no large lumps. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Add the wine and let it bubble up until it has all been absorbed.

5. Stir in the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce then add the tomatoes.

6. Season well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook at a fast simmer for 20 minutes until reduced but not too thick.

7. Stir in the parsley. Drain the cooked pasta, reserving about ½ cup of the pasta water.

8. Add the pasta to the sauce and gently combine. Stir in the saved pasta water – this will help the sauce stick to the pasta.

9. Tip into a large serving bowl and sprinkle with grated parmesan.

Lamb ragu pasta. Picture: supplied

