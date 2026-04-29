‘I’m shadow-banned’: Toya Delazy on why her music isn’t being played and online heckling

Toya Delazy breaks her silence on industry oppression, smear campaigns and her independent comeback

Musician Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, known as Toya Delazy, is reclaiming her voice. She is also calling out the systems she believes silenced her.

Once celebrated as one of Africa’s boldest musical exports, Toya is once again making headlines. However, this time it is not only about music.

The genre-bending artist has publicly shared her frustrations over alleged industry oppression and online smear campaigns. Furthermore, she mentions the personal cost of navigating fame while living abroad.

In a candid social media appeal on X, Toya revealed that she has been invited to appear on the widely watched Podcast and Chill with MacG. However, financial realities may prevent her from attending in person.

“I’m invited to podcast & chill manje inking is that I’m overseas and Kerosene is so expensive because of the war (I fly home once a year if I’m lucky) – can you guys xhasa the bhanoyi (send the plane)?

“Otherwise, we’re doing it online, which isn’t the same as being in the studio.

“Y’all did it for Jacinta to chase away the hawkers. I want to chase the oppressors running the system in our industry. They are doing things that killed so many of our great artists.

“Either way my EP is dropping on the 20th May – I’m indie and investing in it myself. I live far way because I’m shadow-banned but I will try again. I’m Toya Delazy and I was once the biggest artist in Africa. Now I’m the most misunderstood artist in Africa.”

Responding to haters

She also reacted to the not-so-positive responses her post received.

“Another smear campaign. You guys are getting paid to disparage me, and it’s not fair. This page has 2.4 MILLION followers – another page on izindaba ezingathathi hlangothi on Facebook did the exact same post and further wrote in the comments dehumanising language referring to me as a hobo. I will add the comment below just to trigger people into insulting me in the comment section – just as I’m getting ready to release my EP. I told you guys I’m being targeted and attacked and this is part of the shadow banning and smear campaigns.”

Toya expressed her desire to confront what she describes as oppressive forces within the entertainment industry. She believes these are systems that have contributed to the downfall of many legendary artists.

The outspoken star also addressed what she views as coordinated attempts to damage her public image ahead of her upcoming EP release on 20 May.

According to Toya, harmful narratives, dehumanising social media commentary, and shadow banning have all played a role in isolating her from the mainstream spotlight, which she once dominated.

“If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it. An artist reflects the times, and that’s all I’m doing. [We’re] preparing for the drop on 20 May, but already the shenanigans have begun. I don’t mind if I need to stand alone, but one thing I am not going to do is be silent while being abused, and I’m not going to stop using my platform to stand up for myself and others.

Political princess

Toya is the granddaughter of the late Zulu prince and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Her royal political relations seem to have given followers a reason to question her funds. Some cite that she should have money due to her late grandfather. But with her direct responses, she appears to be determined to reclaim her narrative on her own terms. She also wants to release new music, supported or not.

Fully independent and self-funded, her upcoming project will represent not just new music but a statement of self-survival.