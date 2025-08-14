Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

WATCH: Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille launches Tourism Month

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane and Carlos Muchave

4 minute read

14 August 2025

07:20 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa's Tourism Month starts on 1 September, while World Tourism Day is in the same month but on the 27th.

Just weeks before National Tourism Month, minister Patricia de Lille launched the campaign in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The campaign, which is there to encourage locals to travel domestically, focuses on the importance of tourism in the economy of South Africa.

The first Tourism Month was launched in 2007 in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Museum in Qunu.

“Later next month, we will return to this province to commemorate World Tourism Day, but today we begin our national reflection and celebration under a theme that could not be more urgent or more relevant: ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’,” said the minister.

Marking the 28th edition of the campaign, this year’s Tourism Month was launched at Sakhumzi Restaurant in Parkview.

South Africa’s Tourism Month starts on 1 September, while World Tourism Day falls in the same month, but on the 27th.

NOW READ: Here are the nationalities that recently visited South Africa the most

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Patricia de Lille SA tourism tourism

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year
Technology and Science ‘We are the voice of the people,’ Truecaller responds to privacy probe
South Africa SA provinces surrendered over R900m in unspent funds in one year: Here’s which departments underspent the most
South Africa Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran
Courts Joshlin Smith case: NPA ready to fight appeals in SCA if necessary after latest verdict

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp