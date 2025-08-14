WATCH: Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille launches Tourism Month

South Africa's Tourism Month starts on 1 September, while World Tourism Day is in the same month but on the 27th.

Just weeks before National Tourism Month, minister Patricia de Lille launched the campaign in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The campaign, which is there to encourage locals to travel domestically, focuses on the importance of tourism in the economy of South Africa.

The first Tourism Month was launched in 2007 in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Museum in Qunu.

“Later next month, we will return to this province to commemorate World Tourism Day, but today we begin our national reflection and celebration under a theme that could not be more urgent or more relevant: ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’,” said the minister.

Marking the 28th edition of the campaign, this year’s Tourism Month was launched at Sakhumzi Restaurant in Parkview.

