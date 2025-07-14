A slice of bush heaven that delivers more than just wildlife

A break that’s more than a getaway.

The Kruger National Park can be intimidating simply because it is so huge. It’s like a first date, really, because to get lucky you just never really know where to begin. And if you haven’t been there since a child, and are now hauling your kids to the park, playing expert-dad can add even more pressure to the pot.

But the Kaisers did it. And will do it again, and again, because Mdluli Lodge, situated close to Numbi Gate, offered an experience that was as magnificent as it was profitable when it came to game viewing.

The bottom line in both instances makes you want to stay longer, see more game, eat more, read more and just soak up the bush. This is what the Donald Trump refugees will not see again, and I doubt that I would ever be able to give it up.

Game rangers know their animals intimately. It’s fascinating to listen to the anecdotes shared while on safari. There are two options to game view at the lodge, self-drive into the park or, alternatively, joining on a guided open-vehicle and feeling all-tourist. The Kaisers treated themselves to a drive and boy oh boy was it worth it.

Picture: Hein Kaiser

Up close with nature: From elephant antics to big five sightings

We got to see nature’s cruelty first-hand with a pair of young elephant bulls bullying an older, bull with giant tusks at a watering hole. They just didn’t want to let him have a sip. Another young elephant bull has been helping Mdluli staff pull down invasive trees.

The story goes that, as they’ve been clearing bush, suddenly many more of the same trees were being pushed over and just left there. Not eaten, just to, apparently, help the staff. Conversely and not so helpful, was the ongoing removal of park signage by another rascal elephant. This Ellie, the guide said, had a predilection to upending No Entry signs and anything directional.

The view from the dining and bar decks at Mdluli Lodge are spectacular. Postcard pretty. One morning we woke up to a large herd of buffalo just chilling. There were too many to count for my seven year old, who was fascinated. It added dollops of flavour to an already delicious breakfast buffet spread. The foreign accents around us a reminder of how good we have it in Mzansi, with the natural treasure we sometimes take for granted.

Picture: Hein Kaiser

Comfort in the bush: Family-friendly luxury under canvas

Mdluli Lodge is a luxury tented camp and the rooms, or tents, are air conditioned, there’s a king size bed for the parentals and a sleeper couch for juniors. It’s spacious, comfortable and with both an inside and outside shower. But the real winner here is the privacy, You don’t see your neighbours, you see bush. You don’t hear the guy next door; you listen to the birds or get woken up at 3am by some pretty loud lion roaring.

Golf carts ferry guests around the property if you’re not inclined to stroll to breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Mealtimes for the Kaisers can be traumatic. There’s a pair of fussy eaters in this family, the youngest two, solid appetites but the most challenging of palettes; just because they really don’t like culinary adventures, like eating vegetables.

The dinner buffet and the boma night offered exceptional variety and everything tasted good. But juniors kicked in their heels. The staff must be used to that, because magically chicken strips and chips appeared, and were devoured, by the young Kaisers every night.

Picture: Hein Kaiser

Everything at Mdluli Lodge feels as if they have already anticipated what guests may need. And they do it with a smile.

Self-drive game viewing in the Kruger is the intimidating part. The place is so big, you just don’t know where to start. Thankfully, to all adult self-drive virgins, the abundance of animals makes it easier. So does the signage that’s not been elephant vandalised.

In two days, we saw four of the Big Five: buffalo, elephant, leopard, and lion. Rhinos were missing in action, but I bought a postcard at Skukuza rest camp to complete the spotting checkbox. Antelope were aplenty and the llone-ranger hyena asleep roadside was so cute that the temptation to stop and stroke it, and call it Fido, was irresistible.

We also saw a lot of birds of prey, I don’t know what they were, but they looked impressive. Next shop, the Sappi Bird Guide, because game viewing is also about our feathered friends. A bird that looked like it belonged on a cereal box, I later learnt had mouthful of a name too. A southern yellow billed hornbill.

If you know the Kruger Park, Mdluli Lodge is close to Pretorius Kop rest camp. The Numbi gate is just beyond Mbombela, and it takes about five hours to get there from Joburg.

It’s a break that’s more than just a getaway. The staff are amazing, friendly, attentive. Everything just operates in concert and having a good time, a bush immersion with feeling, is inevitable.

Picture: Hein Kaiser

