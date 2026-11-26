Mickaelle Michel is looking to make history at Turffontein this weekend.

Mickaelle Michel rides on the back of legend in South African racing when she competes in Saturday’s Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein. If the globe-trotting French jockey wins Joburg’s biggest race on well-fancied runner Magic Verse, she will become the first female rider to land one of the country’s trio of turf “majors”.

It would be a popular result, even though just a year ago most local racing fans had never heard of Mickaelle Michel.

She pitched up in Joburg in late 2025 and within nine months had captured hearts and imaginations at racecourses across the land with her uncommon talent.

Michel rode 47 winners in that stint, a phenomenal achievement considering she had to learn the local scene from scratch.

Then she and husband-agent-coach Frederic Spanu upped sticks for Japan in August to take advantage of a rare short-term licence there – a sojourn that proved very successful, with a clutch of winners in that ultra-competitive jurisdiction.

Now, she’s back in SA and in the lineup for the historic, R6-million Summer Cup.

That’s not all; Mickaelle has vowed to stick around until the end of the season in August 2027 and is talking about a target of 100 winners by then – and a slot in the top 10 on the jockeys’ log. She only has 91 winners to go, with nine to her name at the start of Summer Cup week.

Big talk maybe, but few doubt the 31-year-old can manage it. She has ridden racehorses in 14 countries over the past decade, winning in eight of them, and drawn praise wherever she’s been. She’s won a Group 2 in Italy and has wowed crowds at Churchill Downs in the US, Ascot in the UK and Flemington in Australia.

Michel has already written herself an entry in the SA record books by becoming the first female to win a local “classic”: the 2026 Daily News 2000 at Greyville aboard colt Star Major (which also made her only the second female to land a local Grade 1).

Mickaelle’s horse story is all about a lifelong passion for the creatures. She tells how her family wasn’t keen on animals generally and never had dogs and cats as pets in their home in the south of France.

“It was difficult to start, because my mum was scared about horses,” she recalls.

“But, when I turned 10, my best friend went to a horse camp in the summer holiday and I asked my mum if I could go. And she said yes! When I got back, I started riding horses every week at the pony club.

“When you are 15 in France you must choose what you want to do and go to the right school for it. I said I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I just wanted horses in my life, every day.

“So, we checked on the internet for jobs with horses and found a jockey school one hour from my house. We visited and I fell in love with the place.

“I’d never been to a racecourse before then. But I just love my life now. It has ups and downs, but that’s how it gets exciting! It’s never boring.”

After three years of schooling and apprenticehip, Michel moved to the major French racing centre of Chantilly, where she landed a job with a trainer and met former jockey Frederic, who became her agent and, later, her coach and husband.

“It was hard at first; he made me cry a lot because he wanted to teach me properly. I learnt a lot very quickly and we have become a very good team.”

Michel concedes that France’s 2kg allowance for all female riders helped her get established as a regular rider, but clearly she no longer needs the advantage.

A similar claim operates in SA, but Michel’s scores of winners in other places that make no gender concessions show she can easily compete on a level playing field with men.

She and Frederic aim to continue indulging their shared twin passions for travel and racing and rave about each new country they visit. Where to next?

Most immediately, Turffontein, due south of unprepossessing downtown Joburg.

If Magic Verse, currently at 8.33 in the big race betting, delivers Mickaelle another Grade 1 trophy, another milestone will be reached: a first Summer Cup for national champion trainer Justin Snaith.