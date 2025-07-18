Why you should start planning your December holiday now

Booking your December holiday now isn’t just a good idea — it’s the key to a stress-free festive season.

It may be mid-winter, but savvy travellers are already securing their spot in the sun.

Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, managing director of Club Med Southern Africa, says planning your December getaway in July isn’t just smart — it’s essential.

“South Africans love to travel over the festive season, and by booking early, you not only secure your place at sought-after destinations but also unlock early booking savings, better flight availability, and peace of mind.

“December should be about relaxing, not scrambling for last-minute deals — and that all starts with a little forward planning,” he added.

Planning your trip may even boost your mood. According to the Institute for Applied Positive Research (IAPR), the simple act of organising a holiday has been proven to increase happiness.

While others push through grey winter days, you’ll have visions of sunny shores and cocktails under palm trees to lift your spirits.

“People who are planning a vacation are significantly happier than those who aren’t,” said Dr Jameson Hayes, a researcher at IAPR.

First pick of the best

Early planners get access to the widest choice of flights, accommodation, and room types — including family-friendly suites and ocean-view villas.

Popular resorts often offer free stays for children under 12, but only for early bookings. By September, prime dates and rooms are usually gone, leaving slim pickings and higher prices.

Waiting until October to request leave is risky. By then, the prime dates are often taken. Planning ahead gives you the advantage — and perhaps even leverage for a few extra days off. You’ll avoid being stuck on skeleton staff and earn a reputation as the organised one.

Budgeting becomes easier

Booking in advance allows you to spread out your payments, take advantage of early-bird deals, and secure better exchange rates. All-inclusive packages remove the risk of unexpected costs. Pay now, relax later — no last-minute panic.

You avoid holiday envy

Come November, your timeline will be flooded with beach snaps and airport selfies. Booking now ensures you’ll be the one posting envy-inducing photos, not just scrolling through them.

