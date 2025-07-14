Enter the world of dinosaurs

The newly opened Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre at Golden Gate Highlands National Park offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s prehistoric past.

The centre aims to preserve the region’s rich fossil heritage while honouring the indigenous Basotho culture long connected to the area’s ancient history. Picture: Supplied

Many years ago, a giant creature called Kgodumodumo is said to have devoured the entire Basotho nation, along with all the animals that roamed their land. According to Basotho mythology, a young hero named Moshanyana wa Sankatana killed the creature, rescuing both the people and the animals.

While this is one of many Basotho folklore passed down through generations, scientific evidence discovered in the ’70s shows giant prehistoric creatures – now known as dinosaurs – did indeed once roam the earth.

Fossils were unearthed near the site of the newly launched Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre at Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State.

The R120 million project – funded by the European Union through the National Treasury – is a joint initiative between the departments of tourism and forestry, fisheries and the environment.

The centre aims to preserve the region’s rich fossil heritage while honouring the indigenous Basotho culture.

It features interactive exhibits tracing the evolution, showcasing South Africa’s palaeontological significance and promoting biodiversity awareness.

ALSO READ: A slice of bush heaven that delivers more than just wildlife

De Lille: A win for land reform and local tourism

Minister Patricia de Lille described the project as an example of successful land reform, community beneficiation, and intergovernmental collaboration.

“I’m impressed with the cooperation among all three spheres of government. Even more so, this is based on a land claim,” she said.

An agreement ensures local communities will benefit directly through eco-tourism activities, quad biking, and a coffee shop.

De Lille said more opportunities for SMMEs will be created, while 15 trained local tour guides will be permanently based at the site.

“We want to bring all schools in this area to visit – it’s their heritage,” she said, “Africa is often only associated with safaris and Table Mountain. This centre shows the Free State has unique experiences to offer.”

Until 30 September, entry to the centre will be free for all visitors.

NOW READ: Foray into the wild: Pilanesberg caters for family