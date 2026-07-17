Jaecoo reveals pricing for their J5 BEV ahead of local launch

The Jaecoo J5 BEV is suited to daily commuting, school runs and general urban use before recharging is required

The new Jaecoo J5 BEV offers South African motorists a fully electric alternative that combines generous standard equipment and everyday practicality.

“With the J5 BEV, we are giving South African motorists another accessible route into new-energy mobility,” commented Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa and iCaur South Africa.

Price of Jaecoo J5 BEV

It is available in dealerships from the end of August at a suggested retail price of just R549 900.

Jaecoo South Africa are also offering customers who pre-order the vehicle an incentive package valued at more than R50 000.

The package includes a R12 000 reduction on the vehicle’s purchase price, R5 000 in public charging credit and an EV Starter Kit valued at R30 000.

This kit comprises a 7kW home wallbox charger, a portable Type-M charger and a vehicle-to-load accessory that enables the vehicle’s battery to power compatible external devices and appliances.

Front occupants also benefit from a 50-watt wireless smartphone charger. Picture: Supplied

Jaecoo Cares package

In addition, pre-order customers will benefit from the Jaecoo Cares ownership programme. This provides access to:

A courtesy vehicle following a mechanical or electrical failure;

Three days of car hire during an annual service;

Selected complimentary ride-hailing trips;

A designated-driver service;

And cosmetic vehicle protection.

The surface-care component covers services such as:

Minor scratch and dent repairs;

Tar and stone-chip removal;

Windscreen-chip repair;

Headlight renewal;

Odour removal;

Quarterly valet washes;

And annual air-conditioning and upholstery treatments.

Inside, the Jaecoo J5 BEV comes with black or white interior options. Picture: Supplied

Fully electric performance

The Jaecoo J5 BEV is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 155kW of power and 288Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the front wheels, while Eco and Sport driving modes allow the driver to tailor the vehicle’s responses.

Energy is supplied by a 58.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, which provides a maximum driving range of 402km on the WLTP cycle.

This makes the Jaecoo J5 BEV well-suited to daily commuting, school runs and general urban use before recharging is required.

The Jaecoo J5 BEV supports 11kW AC charging, while DC fast-charging speeds range from 80kW to a maximum of 130kW.

When connected to a compatible DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 30% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes.

Vehicle-to-load capability also allows the JaecooJ5 BEV’s battery to supply electricity to compatible external appliances and equipment, adding further versatility for outdoor activities, travel and everyday use.

Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Supplied

Distinctive design

While remaining clearly recognisable as a member of the Jaecoo J5 family, the BEV features several model-specific design details that distinguish it from its petrol and hybrid siblings.

Jaecoo’s signature waterfall grille makes way for a more streamlined front fascia. Complemented by a lightbar spanning the width of the vehicle.

Lower down, a full-width black trim section incorporates a broad intake area with geometric detailing.

Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic moonroof, automatic LED headlights and LED daytime running lights.

While acoustic glass contributes to a quieter cabin, heated, power-adjustable and power-folding exterior mirrors add convenience.

The Jaecoo J5 BEV is also equipped with roof rails, a power-operated tailgate, an underbody shield, automatic high- and low-beam control, and follow-me-home lighting.

A 13.2-inch central touchscreen manages a range of convenience and entertainment functions. Picture: Supplied

Comfortable and practical interior

Inside, the Jaecoo J5 BEV comes with black or white interior options. Plus, six-way electric adjustment for the driver’s seat and four-way electric adjustment for the front passenger seat.

Both front seats are ventilated, providing additional comfort during warmer conditions. While multi-colour ambient lighting enhances the interior atmosphere.

Further standard equipment includes a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents and a power-operated sunshade.

USB and Type-C ports are provided in the front row, together with a 12-volt outlet in the luggage compartment.

An eight-inch digital driver display presents important vehicle and driving information. While a 540-degree panoramic camera and rear parking sensors make the Jaecoo J5 BEV easier to manoeuvre in confined spaces.

The Jaecoo J5 BEV features several model-specific design details that distinguish it from its petrol and hybrid siblings. Picture: Supplied

Connected technology

A 13.2-inch central touchscreen manages a range of convenience and entertainment functions.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, along with Bluetooth connectivity, voice-command functionality and Carlinko app control.

Front occupants also benefit from a 50-watt wireless smartphone charger. An eight-speaker audio system is also included.

Comprehensive safety equipment

Safety remains a key focus. The Jaecoo J5 BEV is equipped with six airbags. Comprising dual front, front side and side curtain airbags.

Further active and passive safety features include the likes of ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, to Electronic Stability Control.

The Jaecoo J5 BEV is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems from Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep Assist to Intelligent Evasion System.