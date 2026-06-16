Youth Month 2026: The 21-year-old South African photographer making waves in London

Thato Setagane's approach is rooted in documentary storytelling.

A young Gauteng-based street photographer has taken his documentation of South African urban life to an international stage, debuting at a prestigious London gallery during Youth Month.

Thato Setagane was 21 years old when he received confirmation that his portfolio had been selected for a 2026 international group exhibition at the Arrival Gallery in Fulham, London.

The selection came through an open call process that drew submissions from artists across the globe.

As South Africa marks Youth Day on June 16, Setagane’s achievement stands as a timely reflection of what the country’s young creatives are capable of.

From the streets of Joburg to a London gallery wall

The exhibition featured three of Setagane’s black-and-white photographs drawn from his portfolio Where The Light Is.

The works, Hope, The Night They Became Silhouettes and Don’t Stop The Arts, offer intimate views of everyday life in Johannesburg and Pretoria, capturing moments of resilience, humanity and beauty in South Africa’s urban spaces.

The Night They Became Silhouettes. Image: Supplied

Setagane describes himself as a quiet observer, someone who does not chase moments but allows them to unfold.

“My photography is a search for honesty and unexpected beauty in the streets, in people and in the overlooked corners of the spaces we exist in,” he said.

For him, the camera is a means of preserving authentic scenes before they fade into the background.

Finding beauty in the noise

His approach is rooted in documentary storytelling, a style that turns ordinary city scenes into quiet but powerful reflections of contemporary South African life.

“Johannesburg is often described as a city of relentless motion,” Setagane said.

“But in between the noise are moments of beauty, humanity and connection. Photography allows me to stop time and preserve those moments before they disappear.”

The London exhibition is not his first time sharing his work with the public.

Setagane previously held a solo exhibition titled Painting with Light at Dibukafe in Braamfontein, which ran from 14 August to 15 September.

The show gave him the opportunity to engage directly with Johannesburg’s arts community and present his documentation of the city’s spaces and culture.

A voice for South African stories on the global stage

Setagane’s team noted that the international showcase arrives at a meaningful moment for the country.

The London debut brings distinctly South African narratives to new audiences while contributing to a growing global appreciation of African visual storytelling.

Through his lens, Setagane draws attention to people, spaces and stories that often exist at the margins of public life.

His work is an act of recognition, one that invites viewers to slow down and find meaning in the everyday.

As South Africa celebrates its youth on June 16, Setagane’s work is a reminder that the next generation of creatives is already leaving its mark, one frame at a time.