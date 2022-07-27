Feeling lucky? You could win R42 million in Wednesday’s Lotto

Narissa Subramoney

National Lottery operator Ithuba has announced the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Lotto draw and there’s a massive R42 million up for grabs.

“This could be one of the best ways to turn your life around with an amazing estimated R42 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs this Wednesday, 27 July 2022,” said Ithuba Holdings in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased from participating retailers, on the National Lottery website, using the National Lottery Mobile App, or from participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD by dialling 1207529#.

“When playing for our life-changing jackpots, we would really encourage our players to check their tickets after each draw and to come forward and claim their winnings as soon as possible,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The national lotto operator said one lucky Lotto Plus winner walked away with R2,068,398.50 from the draw that took place on 23 July 2022.

“Although we have a period of 365 days for tickets to be claimed before they expire, we still highly

recommend that players do not wait that long before claiming,” added Mabuza.

Winners who receive winnings of R50,000 or more will receive counselling and financial advice to assist them with their financial planning.

Last week, a lucky Pretoria man who bagged the highly coveted R99 million PowerBall jackpot dodged calls from his bank desperately trying to get in touch after his big win, thinking it was telemarketers.

The man who works in the finance industry said he had no plans to drastically change his lifestyle and preferred to settle his debt and invest the rest of the winnings. He did, however, say he was considering upgrading his home and vehicle.

Another player from Free State also walked away with the PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R5 million using the quick pick selection.

Congratulations FREE STATE You have a new #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R5,226,715.60 from the 22/07/22 draw. #QuickPick ticket selection pic.twitter.com/aGeUDBt0uY— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 26, 2022

While National Lottery winnings are supposed to be tax-free, you will have to declare purchases and donations to Sars.

