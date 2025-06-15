Did you win R2.2m? Here’s where the winning PowerBall ticket was bought

Check your PowerBall and Daily Lotto tickets, you could be a winner!

A Lotto PowerBall millionaire is on the loose, and it could be you!

Lottery operator Ithuba Holdings on Sunday confirmed that the winner of the R2.2-million PowerBall jackpot on 12 November 2024 has still not come forward to collect their money.

The winning player bought their ticket seven months ago in Mayfair, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

They have less than five months to come forward, or they risk losing their fortune.

Half a million rand Daily Lotto jackpot also not claimed

The hunt is also on for a player who won R525 421 in a Daily Lotto draw two weeks later, 25 November 2024.

The winning ticket was purchased in Jane Furse, Limpopo.

That winner has until 25 November 2025 to claim their money.

What to do if you win

If you have won R2 000 or less and played Lotto at a garage, shop, or retailer you can collect your money from the same store immediately. You can also collect any winning up to R50 000 at an authorised prize payment centre.

If you have won more than R50 000 you will need to call Ithuba’s helpline on 0800 484 822 or visit their offices to obtain the details of how to claim your prize. You will be required to complete a document in order to verify your identity.

Winners who use their banking app to play Lotto receive an SMS from their bank with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to Ithuba.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.

