Feeling lucky? R100 million in PowerBall jackpots up for grabs

Citizen Reporter

It’s a good time to buy PowerBall tickets with Tuesday’s combined jackpots standing at R100 million.

National Lottery operator Ithuba said both the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots stand at R50 million.

“This is a chance for a double win as both jackpots are at an estimated R50 million. This is a rare occasion where we have both jackpots estimated at the same amounts, we are waiting in anticipation to see which one will be won,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The PowerBall draw takes place at 9pm on Tuesday.

PowerBall winner dodged bank calls

One of the most recent winners of the PowerBall jackpot was a Pretoria man who won a R99 million jackpot in July.

The man finally came forward to claim his prize after dodging calls from his bank desperately trying to get in touch after his big win.

He said he thought the calls were from telemarketers.

Despite suddenly becoming a multi-millionaire, the man said he wasn’t going to quit his job.

“I have no plans to make big changes to my lifestyle; everything will still be normal. Perhaps I may just buy a car and a house only.

“I do plan on paying off debt and investing the rest of the money,” he said.

How to buy tickets

Mabuza said PowerBall tickets can be bought at any National Lottery retailer or at the following banks: Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB, Capitec and TymeBank.

Those who win R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisors. Winnings are also tax-free.