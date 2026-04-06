New Changan Uni-S competitively priced from just R389 900

Changan reveals the full Uni-S lineup in South Africa with three distinct grades: CS, CL, and CE.

It would be wrong of me to dismiss the new Changan Uni-S as just another Chinese SUV. Which, if we are being brutally honest, it is. But it enters the market with class‑leading spec for the money. Undercutting most of its rivals while offering more power and more tech than nearly all of them.

Turbocharged power on offer

Up front, all three derivatives are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine driving down to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This is the Chinese OEM cut-and-paste formula. And in the case of the Changan Uni-S range, it translates into 138kW of power and 300Nm of torque.

Which was more than enough for the four-up trip out to Harties we took by car. In fact, I thought the ride quality was really good too. The seats were super comfy, and noise intrusion into the cabin was almost unnoticeable.

This Changan Uni-S felt way more premium than it did budget, considering its pricing. I was taking it easy and singing the car’s praises to my passengers when things took a quirky turn for the worse.

Step inside and you’ll find a cabin designed around comfort, luxury, and technology. Picture: Supplied

Engine response good; but…

Engine response and gearbox calibration were good when you were on the move and not expecting your Changan Uni-S to behave like a hot hatch. But regardless of whether you were in Normal mode or Sport mode.

If you stomped on the accelerator, not much would happen for a second or two, and then the memo comes through, and all the boost arrives. Unfortunately, this is something that plagues 95% of all Chinese cars in our country, and Changan has not escaped the curse.

What was not expected and resulted in us resorting to Google to confirm that the Changan Uni-S does, in fact, run a dual-clutch transmission and not a CVT is that when you tried to drive the car aggressively like this, the transmission would whine like a CVT. With the rpm hunting up and down without a lot of speed being added.

Five-seater, full mid-size SUV space and convenience. Picture: Supplied

Overall, it was a good first drive

Is it something that is going to affect most owners who will be buying this car as a family SUV? No, probably not. But it was something that irritated my petrol-head passengers and me.

This all said, though, and with a decent fuel consumption number of 7.5 litres being displayed on the instrument cluster after our drive. There’s nothing else I can say negatively about my first drive in Changan’s new Uni-S.

Changan Automobile was founded in 1862 and is one of the oldest automotive manufacturers in China. Picture: Supplied

So, what do you get for your money?

CS Grade

Multi-link independent rear suspension;

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED lighting with daytime running lights;

12.8-inch infotainment display;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Ventilated front seats;

And Automatic climate control with rear air vents.

Safety is taken care of by the likes of:

ABS, EBD, ESP and Traction Control;

Hill Start Assist (HAS);

Hill Descent Control (HDC) with auto hold;

And front, side and driver/passenger airbags.

City driving confidence is further improved with:

An electronic park brake;

park simulation video display;

rear parking sensors;

And a 540-degree panoramic camera system.

Additional long-distance driving features include:

Cruise control;

And Bluetooth key offering remote car locating functionality.

Premium materials abound, with high levels of driver convenience. Picture: Supplied

CL Grade

Building on the CS, the Uni-S CL introduces a significant step up in intelligent driver assistance and interior refinement. The addition of advanced safety systems enhances both confidence and convenience on the road:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW);

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB);

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go functionality;

Integrated Adaptive Cruise (IACC);

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR);

And Lane Keeping Assist (LKA).

Inside, the experience is further elevated with:

Microfibre leather upholstery;

Electric driver seat adjustment;

Rain-sensing wipers;

Smart high beam control;

And heated, folding mirrors.

Front and rear passenger curtain airbags further strengthen occupant protection, reinforcing the CL’s focus on intelligent, proactive safety.

Multiple charging options are available to stay on the go at all times. Picture: Supplied

CE Grade

At the top of the lineup, the Uni-S CE combines advanced safety, premium comfort and added convenience features:

19-inch alloy wheels;

Rear parking sensors;

And automatic parking assist.

A full complement of ADAS features now comes into play:

Blind Spot Detection (BSD);

Lane Change Assist (LCA);

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA);

And Rear Collision Warning (RCW).

Inside, the cabin experience becomes more refined and personalised. Features such as:

Electric passenger seat adjustment;

Driver seat memory with welcome function;

Electric panoramic sunroof with rain-sensing auto close;

Electric tailgate;

Upgraded 8-speaker sound system;

Auto tilt-down reverse mirrors;

And illuminated vanity mirrors.

Precision detailing and signature lighting create an unmistakable presence on the road. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

Uni-S CS – R389 900

Uni-S CL – R429 900

Uni-S CE – R469 900

All models are supported by a five-year / 150 000km warranty, five-year / 90 000km service plan, and five-year 24/7 roadside assistance.