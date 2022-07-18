Hyundai Stargazer revealed as futuristic Ertiga and Xpander rival

Charl Bosch

Hyundai has capitalised on the futuristic styling of the Staria by unveiling a new compact MPV directly aimed at the Mitsubishi Xpander in Indonesia.

Based on the same platform as the Creta and Kia Seltos, the Stargazer boasts the same stubby bonnet and thin full-width LED light strip as the Staria, together with the lower positioned main headlights and an X-shaped lower facia made up of the split grille arrangement.

Despite its side profile being similar to the Xpander, the Stargazer’s rear is unique by featuring an X-shaped taillight clusters connect by a horizontal light bar that produces an H-pattern when switched on.

Rear facia sports an X-motif design that depicts an H-pattern with the lights on.

Measuring 4 460 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 780 mm, height of 1 695 mm and width of 1 780 mm, the Stargazer provides seating for seven as standard, though certain models can be fitted with six seats in the shape of two captain’s style chairs in the second row.

According to Hyundai, the Stargazer’s boot can accommodate 200-litres of luggage with all seven seats up, and 585-litres with the third row down. Surprisingly, it didn’t disclose the boot’s volume with the second and third rows lowered.

Inside, the Staria touches are less prominent with those of the Creta being more visible. This includes the standard eight-inch touchscreen infotainment, 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display on higher-end models and the new climate control panel.

On the safety side, the Stargazer’s resume comprises Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Following Assist plus Departure Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

In total, the Indonesian Stargazer will come in four trim levels; Active, Trend, Style and Prime, all powered by the same 85kW/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine used in the Creta.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on the former pair with the option being Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) the Style and Prime have exclusive access to. Like the Staria, drive is routed to the front wheels but without the option of all-wheel-drive.

Seating for seven is standard with the option of six on higher-end models.

Aimed not only at the Xpander, but also the Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia, Honda’s reimagined BR-V and the Suzuki Ertiga, the Stargazer will be made alongside the Creta at the Cikarang Plant with pricing from 243 300 000 (R276 144) to 307 100 000 rupiah (R348 557).

For the time being, the Stargazer remains a no-no for South Africa, but don’t be surprised if approval is given either before the end of the year or next year seeing as the Creta now comes from the same facility.

Additional information from paultan.org.