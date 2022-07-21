Ford EcoSport stays put in South Africa as Chennai Plant builds last model

Charl Bosch

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has alleviated fears of a possible stock storage following the end of EcoSport production in India this week.

The Blue Oval’s announcement comes on the back of online publication, Rushlane, reporting that the final EcoSport rolled off of the Chennai Plant floor on Wednesday (20 July) after nine years and an undisclosed number of total units made.

Last week, it was reported that the plant, allegedly soon to become the property of Tata, would build its final batch of 1 500 EcoSports for export markets as part of Dearborn’s production wrap-up and departure from India following a decade of losses totalling an alleged $2-billion, as well as its much publicised partnership collapse with Mahindra.

Despite EcoSport production at the Craiova Plant in Romania remaining unaffected, the end of Indian production has cast concerns over the future of the entry-level Ambiente models Ford has been sourcing from Chennai.

In a response to The Citizen on the matter, the automaker stated “The Indian-sourced EcoSport derivatives remain on sale in South Africa. We have an adequate supply of vehicles, as well as service, maintenance and replacement parts to support current and future EcoSport customers”.

Unlike the EcoBoost-powered Trend, Active and Titanium derivatives made in Craiova, the Ambiente, powered by the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine and the 1.5 TDCi turbodiesel, makes up the biggest share of EcoSport sales that ultimately resulted in the addition of the Black Pack based on the former automatic in April last year.

While billed at the time as a limited edition, demand outstripped supply necessitating Ford renewing the Black for the rest for 2022 after the original allocation sold out within months after going on sale.

Last month, the automaker confirmed at the launch of the Active that enough stock had been secured to meet demand that remains high despite the EcoSport’s age and dated previous generation Fiesta underpinnings.

It also stated that a replacement, poised to have been based on the Mahindra XUV 300 had the partnership not dissolved, is not being looked as the most likely candidate, the Puma, is likely to prove too expensive from the get-go.

With production and importation of the Figo from the Sanand Plant having already ceased, along with sales of the Fiesta, the EcoSport currently serves as Ford’s most attainable model with a starting sticker of R311 400 for the 1.5 Ambiente manual.

Given the now confirmed assurance, expect the eventual successor, if indeed on the cards, to only become apparent next year.