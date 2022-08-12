Stalwart Mahindra Scorpio reimagined as affordable Scorpio Classic

Charl Bosch

Introduced 20 years ago as one of its first global market focused vehicles, Mahindra has repackaged the stalwart Scorpio as the new Scorpio Classic in India.

Officially the marque’s new entry-level SUV that slots-in below the Scorpio-N due in South Africa next year, the Scorpio Classic’s exterior difference from the pre-Classic updated two years ago includes a reshaped front bumper, bonnet scoop and a restyled grille complete with Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks corporate logo.

In a range streamlined to two models, S and S11, the latter builds on the exterior changes by receiving new LED daytime running lights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, satin silver roof rails, projector-type LED headlights, coloured coded mirror caps and wheel arches, plus satin silver front and rear skidplates.

Inside, both the S and S11 feature a dual-tone beige-and-black interior, piano-key black inserts, faux wood detailing on the centre console and a chrome Scorpio badge on the passenger’s side.

As standard, the S seats nine with the S11 sporting seven either in a 2+2+3 layout, or a 2+3+2 with a pair of folding jump seats facing each other.

Also reserved for the S11 are faux leather seats, automatic climate control as opposed to the S’ manual air-conditioning, cruise control, electric mirrors, an imitation leather-covered multi-function steering wheel and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

Silhouette and rear facia have not been changed in the move to Classic spec

In addition to the all-around electric windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors available on the S, the S11 swaps the conventional LCD audio system for a nine-inch touchscreen surprisingly devoid of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with Bluetooth and a single USB port.

Dimensionally unchanged with an overall length of 4 456 mm, wheelbase of 2 680 mm, height of 1 995 mm and width of 1 820 mm, the biggest change to the Scorpio Classic has been a reduction in power and eschewing of the four-wheel-drive system.

Exclusively offered in front-wheel-drive, the latest generation of Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, said to be 55 kg lighter than before, punches out 96kW/300Nm as opposed to the 103kW/320Nm made by the previous generation in the pre-Classic model.

Dual-tone interior and wood trim comes as standard, though the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is reserved for the S11.

As before, a six-speed manual is the sole transmission entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the rear wheels. Despite Mahindra having uprated the suspension, the Scorpio Classic’s ground clearance remains unchanged at 180 mm with the same applying to the 500 mm wading depth.

Now available for test drives across India with pricing to be announced on the 20th of this month, the Scorpio Classic will have a choice of five colours; Pearl White, Galaxy Grey, D’Sat Silver, Napoli Black and Red Rage.

Currently Mahindra South Africa’s cheapest SUV with pricing from R381 999 to R453 999 for the off-road focused Adventure, no plans are currently being made to bring the Scorpio Classic to South Africa, however, don’t be surprised if it does become a reality below the Scorpio-N next year.

Additional information from carwale.com and rushlane.com.