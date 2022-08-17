Single cab Mitsubishi Triton returns for duty

Charl Bosch

Mitsubishi has reintroduced the single cab Triton to South African as a no frills, back-to-basics workhorse, now powered by a turbodiesel engine.

Joining a line-up bolstered earlier this year by the entry-level GL double cab, the single cab adopts the base-spec moniker, but in-keeping with its market position, eschews the colour coded bumpers, door handles, grille and mirror caps for simply painted black items carried over to the tailgate handle.

Only available with rear-wheel-drive like the double cab, the sparse interior loses out on a factory fitted radio, but comes with a audio-prep and two-speakers as standard. A touchscreen infotainment system is, however, optional.

Payload is said to be 1 000 kg

Included as standard though is air-conditioning, central locking, electric windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, vinyl seats, a limited slip differential and 16-inch steel wheels.

Offering a ground clearance of 205 mm, braked trailer towing capacity of 1 400 kg and payload of 1 000 kg, the Triton single cab GL boasts a 1 520 mm long loadbed, departure angle of 31-degrees, approach angle of 30-degrees and breakover angle of 24-degrees.

As mentioned, the biggest change resides underneath the bonnet where the previous 2.4-litre petrol makes way for the retuned 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel that delivers the same 100kW/324Nm as in the double cab.

Radio prep is come standard, though a touchscreen infotainment system is optional

One again, the sole transmission is a six-speed manual entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the rear wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is eight-litres per 100 km.

Priced at R409 995, the Triton single cab GL’s sticker, like with the rest of the line-up, includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

