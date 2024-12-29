Meet Defender-clone Jetour T2 – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 3

T2 SUV set to become third local model from Chery sub-brand after Dashing and X70 Plus.

It’s a common sight in China to see car models from local manufacturers that looks like something else you have seen before. In the case of the Jetour T2, it’s almost a case of shamelessly copying the JLR Defender.

On a recent trip to China as guest of Jetour, The Citizen Motoring had a first glimpse of the next SUV the Chinese manufacturer eventually plans to bring to Mzansi next year.

The Jetour T2 will become the Chery sub-brand’s third model in South Africa following the Dashing and X70 Plus.

Jetour T2 rivals GWM Tank 300

It made its debut just a year ago and has quite significantly recorded global sales of 229 813. A direct rival for the GWM Tank 300, the T2 is set to launch with a pair of petrol engines only in the second quarter of 2025 which will be joined by a plug-in hybrid in 2026.

The Jetour T2 will be rolled out in four variants. Starting the range off will be the Momentum and Deluxe derivatives which will be powered by Chery’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine. Power and torque figures have been increased from the currently most powerful 115kW/230Nm version to 135kW/290Nm. The latter is directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Flagship gets 2.0-litre mill

The 2.0 T-GDI mill will be offered in Deluxe guise only with similar 187kW/390Nm outputs as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max. An eight-speed torque converter automatic will send the twist to either the front wheels or all four corners.

However, the Jetour T2 does not feature a low range transfer case. It has and approach angle of 28-degrees, breakover angle of 18-degrees and 30-degree departure angle. Finally, an active torque vectoring system rounds off the off-road.

The Jetour T2 is 4 785mm long, 2 006mm wide and 1 880mm tall, while its wheelbase stretches 2 800mm.

