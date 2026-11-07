A 1999 Mercedes-Benz C200 proves old-school motoring still has plenty of charm

Find out why the Mercedes-Benz C200 Classic is a timeless choice for driving enthusiasts seeking nostalgia and performance.

My cousin Sean, who lives just outside Windsor in England, has, like me, always been a car nut, but unlike me, he’s probably owned more of them than I’ve had hot breakfasts.

He’s currently the steward to five of them, mostly classic sports cars.

On our recent trip to the UK, he offered us a loan of one of his cars.

On previous occasions, that’s been a no-brainer – no matter what Sean claims, two adults cannot go on a road trip in a Triumph TR7 or a Saab Convertible.

In the case of the latter, I had visions of the top going down… but not going up again. In a rain shower.

This time, though, he offered me his latest acquisition – and this made a lot more sense.

A 1999 Mercedes-Benz C200 Classic. But, here’s the kicker: it was in immaculate condition and with just over 130 000 km on the odo.

He’d bought it off the proverbial little old man whose family were worried he was not fit to drive any more.

It was appealing. Quality, comfort and the space in the boot and the rear seat for carrying our bags and sundry other relatives. Deal done.

From a Fiat 500 to a Mercedes-Benz

A previous visit saw us hiring a Fiat 500 “mild hybrid”, which was slightly cramped but otherwise well up to cruising economically on UK motorways, and, despite the 500’s well-known largest turning circle for its size, it was ideal for punting along country lanes.

It didn’t take long to realise I would miss that small size as I got directed along “scenic routes” all over Sussex and Surrey.

What the Brits regard as a road safe enough to carry a 100km/h speed limit is often not more than what I would call a lane, hemmed in tight on both sides by high hedgerows.

Of course, in those conditions, locals who know the area thrash it… and woe betide you if you’re not awake on a blind corner.

Larger though the Merc was than the Fiat, it paled in comparison to the “Chelsea Tractors” (Range Rovers), which is what the “yummy mummies” pilot out in the ‘shires.

Fortunately, I didn’t put so much as a nick on the Merc and I quickly grew to like the relaxed, old-school way it went about its business.

Old-school comfort and performance

With a kerb weight of 1 400kg and just 100kW from its two litre, four-cylinder motor to provide motivation via the five-speed auto box, the Merc was leisurely, although with more than enough grunt for motorway overtaking.

Being the base-level Classic spec, the C200 had velour-clad seats, but these were supremely comfortable, even for my wife, who frequently complains about back pain on long trips.

It was also comprehensively equipped, with a standard air conditioner, which would have been unusual in the late ’90s in the UK, although most cars have them there these days.

Sean’s fussy attention to detail meant he decided that a new aircon compressor was needed before he handed over the car to us.

That meant a hefty bill, but he had the MoT (the annual road test) done at the same time and the Merc passed with flying colours.

He also got a six-CD shuttle which goes in the boot because this Merc was years before Bluetooth, Apple Car Play or Android Auto.

And we could take our pick from his 15 000-plus (I kid you not – but that’s another story) CD collection.

Surprisingly economical

Although it hurt like hell to fill up (R2 600 was the highest at one stop) because UK fuel is 50% more expensive than ours – and because Sean sensibly runs his car on Shell Vpower’s highest octane, which also has the least damaging ethanol content for an older car – I was pleasantly surprised to see the Merc returning excellent fuel economy figures of 7.4 litres per 100km.

In their parlance, that’s about 35 miles per gallon.

I can see why old Mercs are so appealing. They have none of the electronic gizmos of modern cars; they are built like tanks and are so relaxing to drive.