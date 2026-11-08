Price-cut Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 just what the doctor ordered

Popular SUV is getting a bit long in the tooth compared to its great rival the BMW X3.

It’s not every day that prices go down. Well maybe on rice and baked beans, but very rarely when it comes to cars.

It is therefore rather significant that the entry point to the Mercedes-Benz GLC range today is R151 281 less than it was when updates to the current model were introduced just over three years ago.

What made the price drop possible was the introduction of a new base GLC 200 model. The previous gateway to the SUV range was the 220d at R1 211 220. While Mercedes-Benz has kept the 220d and 300d diesel models, the 200 has replaced the 300 as the line-up’s only petrol derivative. Which also makes it the only non-AMG product in the GLC portfolio.

Pricing for the GLC 200 starts at R1 059 939 for the Avantgarde model and goes up to R1 135 189 for the AMG Line. Besides the fact that the gateway to the GLC badge is now R151k less than before, the new starting price also manages to undercut the range opener of its traditional rival, the BMW X3, by R17 321.

The GLC 200 comes standard with a tow bar. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

New petrol powertrain

We recently spent a week in the Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 and quite enjoyed the fact that it was in Avantgarde trim. This model does not feature all the aesthetical enhancements associated with the AMG Line. Our tester did feature R15 900 19-inch 10-twin-spoke wheels, which we actually enjoyed because its chunky 235/55 R19 rubberware is lot more pothole proof than lower profile tyres on fancier wheels.

Apart from its price, the only new thing we can really report on is the GLC 200’s petrol engine. It features a 2.0-litre turbocharger petrol engine which sends 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque to all four wheels via 9G Tronic automatic transmission. The EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system adds an additional 17kW/200Nm in short bursts.

We can’t really compare the new powertrain to another petrol engine, as we never got to sample the GLC 300, which featured a 2.0-litre blown mill with outputs of 190kW/400Nm.

Smooth ride

Very similar to the 145kW/440Nm 220d though, the GLC 200 is not built for any land speed records as its claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 7.8 seconds would indicate. But it is perfectly suited for what it is built for, which is negotiating everyday city traffic.

Acceleration is smooth, with the added benefit of the additional boost which makes overtaking a lot easier. The chunky tyres and solid suspension further ensure a very plush ride.

A portrait-style 11.9-inch infotainment system takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

While the GLC 200 does come in at R134 262 cheaper than the 220d, higher fuel consumption will always be the compromise when opting for petrol over diesel. We managed a return of 9.5 litres per 100km over 460km in the 200, which included a fair mix of highway cruising at the national limit and heavy city traffic. The didn’t feel that the number is overly excessive, but it pales in comparison to the 6L/100km we managed in the 220d.

Inside, the GLC 200 feels anything but entry level as the combination of black leather, brushed aluminium finishes and piano black styling make it every bit the premium German product that it is. It comes standard with 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and electric front seats, wireless charger, electric tailgate and Park Assist.

Standard exterior spec includes LED headlights and tow bar.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 a good move

While we enjoyed out time in the GLC 200, the one thing you could argue that the model is getting a bit dated in terms of styling, an area where the BMW X3 has taken the game forward. And especially after our time in the sublime CLA 200, which provides many glimpses in the brand’s exciting future.

But adapting to ever-changing market conditions in introducing a solid product at a lower price is a commendable move from the premium German carmaker. And one that should go down well with those seeking entry into the brand.