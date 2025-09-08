Mercedes-Benz GLC reinvented as new generation EV

Benz's replacement for the slow-selling EQC will be sold alongside the current combustion engine GLC that debuted three years ago.

Following arch rival BMW’s unveiling of the new iX3 at the same event, Mercedes-Benz used the IAA in Munich on Sunday evening (7 September) to reveal the all-new electric GLC as the replacement for the poorly selling EQC.

Not replacing ‘normal’ GLC

Officially called GLC with EQ Technology, the newcomer will, seemingly, be sold alongside the current combustion engine model that premiered three years ago.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d a well-rounded daily SUV

Benz’s second electric SUV, after the G580, does not have the EQ moniker up front; the GLC sports a side profile identical to the EQC and even the EQE SUV compared to its outgoing sibling.

Dimensions

Based on an 800-volt EV platform, the GLC measures longer and wider than its predecessor, though surprisingly, no exact dimensional figures were provided.

Revealed is increased boot space of between 570 and 1 740-litres, the latter with the 40/20/40 split rear seat folded down. An additional 128-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

That grille

Riding on alloy wheels up to 21-inches, the GLC’s aesthetic centre point involves the familiar Mercedes-Benz corporate grille, which has been sealed and can be illuminated fully using 942 points as opposed to only the outer surround or inner vertical bars.

Side profile resembles that of the EQC and EQE SUV. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Fitted with Benz’s LED headlights as standard, or optionally with the Digital LED diodes, the GLC’s rear facia resembles that of the Alfa Romeo Tonale as the conventional taillight clusters have been dropped for a rounded two-piece design.

Again, the rear derives heavily from the EQC and EQE SUV in not only the tailgate itself, but also the rounded window and spoiler integrated into the roof.

Hyperscreen goes hyper still

Representing the biggest departure from any current Mercedes-Benz, though, including the existing EQ models, the GLC’s interior debuts the latest Hypersceen, which no longer comprises three “separate” screens.

Taking centre stage inside is the new 39.1-inch Hyperscreen display. Image: Mercedes-Benz

A cost option, the fully digital setup spans the entire dashboard as a “one-piece” from pillar to pillar measuring 39.1-inches.

Along with new ambient lighting, which extends to the panoramic glass roof as an option called Sky Control, the cabin can be equipped with vegan-friendly upholstery, plus a selection of other materials ranging from Nappa leather to carbon or wood veneers.

Retained is the same steering wheel as on the combustion GLC, but with a mix of physical and touch-sensitive controls.

A new vegan material upholstery option can be had inside. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The application of the former also extends to a handful of switches on the floating centre console between the wireless smartphone charging pads and twin cupholders.

Power punch

Underneath, the GLC’s platform comes standard with air suspension, however, the adaptive ride can be fitted as an option, which includes the rear-axle steering system.

In addition, the regenerative braking system has been revised from the current EQ models to recoup as much as 300 kW.

As with its iX3 rival, the initial GLC range will consist of a single dual-motor variant, the 400 4Matic, whose pair of electric units is motivated by a 94-kWh battery pack.

In total, this translates to a total output of 360 kW, which will see the GLC reach a top speed of 210 km/h. No 0-100 km/h sprint time was divulged.

Supporting DC charging up to 330 kW will require a waiting time of just under 30 minutes, however, an estimated 303 km is said to be available after 10 minutes.

According to the Mercedes-Benz, the GLC will a range of 713 km on a single charge.

Not yet for us

Set to make its debut in key markets early next year, the GLC will be assembled at the Bremen plant in Germany and will be priced according to the selected market.

For South Africa, availability hasn’t yet been confirmed.

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz fully electric EQC is adjusting to the electronic age