Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept debuts as hint of 2027-bound EV

Successor for the combustion engine up! will have a projected range of 250 km and a projected price tag below the directly converted equivalent of R400 000.

Teased for the first and only time last month, Volkswagen, this past week, debuted the concept version of the ID. One as its new entry-level electric vehicle due to enter production in 2027.

What to expect

The replacement for the up!, the newcomer undergoes a name change to ID.Every1 and while based on the same MEB platform as other ID products, will become Wolfsburg’s most affordable EV with a projected starting price of €20 000 (R398 632)

Set to take-up station below the production version of the ID.2all slated to debut next year priced from €25 000 (R498 290), the ID.Every1 measures 3 880 mm long, 280 mm up on the up!, which translates to it being a proper four-seater and not one that required adapting as its initial three-door predecessor did.

Styled to resemble not only the ID.2all, but from some angle, the original Golf and even joint venture partner Ford’s controversial new Capri, the ID.Every1 has a claimed boot capacity of 305-litres, which can be expanded by dropping the rear seats forward.

Single glass rear hatch hides a 305-litre boot. Image: Volkswagen

Reportedly on track to be produced in Portugal, according to carscoops.com, the front-wheel-drive only ID.Every1 will derive motivation from a single electric motor developing 70 kW compared to the larger battery producing 166 kW in the ID.2all.

While no acceleration figure was provided, the ID.Every1 will have a top speed of 130 km/h and reportedly do 250 km on a single charge.

Buttons return

Arriving after ID.2all as well as its SUV offshoot, the ID.2X, the ID.Every1 sports a futuristic interior Volkswagen surprisingly declined to provide any details of.

Based on the images though, the newcomer sports a freestanding infotainment system that will likely make it into the production model.

Futuristic interior could be dialed down for the eventual production model. Image: Volkswagen

For the moment, the same is unlikely to apply to the quartic steering wheel, although the physical buttons are expected to be offered from the start in place of the well criticised touch-sensitive items.

Utilising a two-tone interior colour scheme similar to the ID.Buzz, the ID.Every1 will also incorporate what Volkswagen calls a “powerful software architecture” it describes as being able to accept new functions throughout its lifecycle.

Not for us

Set to be detailed in full closer to its market debut in 2027, the ID.Every1 has been earmarked for Europe and as such, is not expected to be offered in South Africa anytime soon.

