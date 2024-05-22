Jeep’s junior gets all-paw grip as Avenger 4xe becomes reality

No official confirmation has been made on whether the Avenger is under consideration for South Africa.

With a new derivative launched ever year since the original’s world debut two years ago, Jeep has taken the wraps off of the first four-wheel-drive version of the Avenger in the shape of the Avenger 4xe.

Self-charging hybrid

Completing the range comprising the electric original and the mild-hybrid introduced last year, the Avenger 4xe effectively serves as Jeep’s version of Stellantis stablemate Alfa Romeo’s Junior Q4, though with more grunt plus a number of revisions to the CMP platform.

An architecture also used by Fiat for the 600e and its mild-hybrid offshoot, the 600, the Avenger 4xe’s main drawing card its propulsion system that combines the 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech turbocharged petrol engine from the mild-hybrid with a pair of 21 kW electric motors.

Power split

Situated within the housing of the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox on the rear axle, the modules are additionally offset by a new multi-link suspension designed specifically for the 4xe, plus a torque splitting mode Jeep says allows the Avenger to remain moving on 40% slopes.

Besides the new alloy wheels, the 4xe boasts a new suspension, more power and a ground clearance of 210 mm. Image: Jeep

Able to run with an even 50:50 torque split in four-wheel-drive mode, regular driving at speeds above 90 km/h sees the rear electric motor disengage to improve fuel consumption.

As such, the Avenger 4xe reverts back to a front-wheel-drive layout with outputs of 100kW/230Nm from the combustion engine only. The claimed top speed is 194 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 9.4 seconds.

Off-road talents

Despite its designation being similar to the plug-in hybrid models offered in North America, the Avenger 4xe lacks any form of charging station requirements and as such, offers 10 mm of ground clearance more than the hybrid for a total of 210 mm Jeep says affirms its credentials as a proper 4×4.

While still without low range to the electric motors, the 4xe features an improved wading depth of 400 mm, an approach angle of 22°, departure angle of 35° and breakover angle of 21°.

Also unique to it are off-road tyres or optional all-terrain rubber, plus a revised Selec-Terrain system with four modes; Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sport.

Changes inside and out

Unchanged dimensionally from the EV and hybrid despite the increased ground clearance, the 4xe’s external difference are said to be not only for show.

Overall look and design of the interior has remained the same. Image: Jeep

Besides the new wheels, the Avenger 4xe comes standard with a pair of tow hooks and roof rails, redesigned bumpers finished in a so-called anti-scratch material, new protection cladding for the lower air intake, and fog lamps mounted higher on the bumper to aid illumination while off-roading.

An optional decal package on the bonnet completes the exterior, along with the same protection cladding on the rear bumper.

Seats are trimmed in a stain and water resistant textile material. Image: Jeep

Inside, only a solitary change has taken place in the from of the seats being covered in a water resistant and more durable textile able to the cleaned on the spot without worry.

Not yet South Africa ready

Set to go on-sale in Europe from the fourth quarter of the year, the Avenger 4xe will again be built at the Tychy Plant in Poland alongside the hybrid and EV – as well as the 600e/600e and Junior – with pricing to be announced later.

Although known to be under consideration for South Africa, for the time being, the Avenger remains a forbidden entity in both of the trio of configurations.

