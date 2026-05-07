China’s best-selling vehicles in April a new high for Chery

Despite being down on the 1 888 sold in March, the 1 871 Tiggo 4 Pro/Tiggo Cross' sold still helped Chery post its biggest sales tally since returning to South Africa in 2021.

Chery’s combination of the outgoing Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross remained the best-selling Chinese vehicle in April, helping the brand set a new sales record.

New record

In a month which saw overall new vehicles failed to be impacted by the ongoing fuel price surge, the Tiggo 4 Pro/Tiggo Cross registered 1 871 units sales.

Although down from March’s 1 888, this placed it fourth behind the Volkswagen Polo Vivo by a scant five sales.

However, when not taking the locally produced Vivo’s 29 commercial variant sales into consideration, the Tiggo jumps to third place behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

This also makes it South Africa’s top-selling passenger vehicle and imported product.

Excluding its Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour sub-brands, Chery’s 2 462 vehicles sold in April represent its highest since returning to South Africa five years ago.

Jetour on the grow

Behind the Tiggo 4 Pro/Tiggo Cross, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion maintained its second place with an offset of 1 277 units.

At the same time, Baoding-based GWM maintained its position as the Republic’s best-selling Chinese brand, but only just with total sales of 2 485.

Taking third, ever-popular Jetour broke its own record of 1 804 vehicle sales, of which the T2 accounted for 1 004.

Omoda’s C5 remains the fourth best-seller with an offset of 884, followed by the GWM P-Series on 588 and the Chery Tiggo 7 with 425.

Making up the rest of the top 10 were the GWM Haval H6 on 413, the Jetour Dashing on 305 and BYD’s best-seller, the all-electric Dolphin Surf with 302.

Top 20

In full, April’s top 20 best-sellers are as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 871 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 277 Jetour T2 – 1 004 Omoda C5 – 884 GWM P-Series – 588 Chery Tiggo 7 – 425 GWM Haval H6 – 413 Jetour Dashing – 305 BYD Dolphin Surf – 302 Jetour T1 – 299 JAC T-Series – 270 Jaecoo J5 – 243 Foton Tunland – 205 Jetour X70 Plus – 196 MG ZS – 176 GWM Tank 300 – 159 BYD Sealion 6 – 149 MG 3 – 148 Jaecoo J7 – 133 Chery Tiggo 8 – 119

Chinese brands ranked

Out of the best-selling marques behind GWM, Chery and Jetour, the rest were as follows: