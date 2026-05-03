Facelift Jetour T1 makes surprise unveiling in Beijing

Updates could provide a hint of what the incoming locally assembled model will look like when South African production starts in 2027.

Having made its global debut only two years ago, Jetour provided a first sneak peek of the facelift T1 at the Beijing Motor Show last week.

New family look

While no details were revealed, the T1’s external revisions deviate from the current model’s aesthetic to resemble that of the F700 bakkie and G700 SUV shown at the event.

Little has changed at the rear. Picture: Charl Bosch

Appearing almost similar to the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, the T1 gets a slotted grille with each vertical slat featuring a letter for the Jetour name, Jeep-inspired LED headlights, a new front bumper and restyled alloy wheels.

At the rear, little has, however, changed, apart from the graphics of the LED light clusters.

Same powertrains likely

A closer look of the interior failed to spot immediate differences. Similarly, no technical information was provided.

As it, however, stands, the current assortment of 1.5 and 2.0 T-GDI engines are likely to be retained, as indeed is the plug-in hybrid i-DM that debuted in South Africa earlier this month.

Look of incoming locally made model?

The most crucial aspect, though, is that the facelift could provide a preview of what the locally made T1 could look like come 2027.

This after Jetour confirmed a split production run with parent company Chery at the former Nissan plant in Rosslyn outside Pretoria the latter acquired earlier this year.

As such, production of the T1 and T2 will take place from 2027 alongside Chery’s incoming KP31 bakkie.

Since going on-sale in October last year, more than 5 000 T1 and T2’s have been sold in South Africa, largely driven by the T2.

As mentioned, expect more details of the facelift T1 to be announced later once principle assembly in China commences.