Eskom powers up EV drive with new Durban charging hubs

As fuel prices continue to squeeze motorists' pockets, South Africa's shift to electric vehicles is gaining momentum.

As fuel prices continue to squeeze motorists’ pockets, South Africa’s shift to electric vehicles is gaining momentum, putting growing pressure on the country to expand charging infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Eskom has unveiled new public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Durban’s Gateway and Pavilion malls as it expands its charging network amid growing interest in electric vehicles.

Charging facilities

The launch coincided with National Transport Month, which focuses attention on developments in South Africa’s transport sector, including emerging electric mobility initiatives.

The new charging facilities support efforts to expand South Africa’s EV charging network as interest in electric vehicles grows.

It forms part of Eskom Distribution’s broader e-Mobility programme, focused on electrifying its fleet, deploying charging infrastructure and progressively expanding a public charging network across the country.

New energy solutions

Speaking at the official opening, Zuhdi Hamza, Eskom Distribution’s acting general manager of operations enablement, said the facility reflects Eskom’s evolving role in enabling new energy solutions that respond to changing customer needs and support the country’s economic and developmental priorities.

“This launch marks another important step towards building a modern, accessible and connected electric mobility ecosystem for South Africa. It is particularly fitting that we opened these public charging facilities during National Transport Month, when attention is focused on the future of mobility in South Africa.

“By investing in charging infrastructure and electrifying our own fleet, Eskom is not simply talking about the energy transition; we are actively participating in it while enabling the broader transition to electric mobility,” said Hamza.

Eskom Distribution has deployed 92 electric vehicles and 104 charging stations across 68 Eskom and partner sites, including 19 publicly accessible charging stations across 14 sites. In KwaZulu-Natal, 15 sites and 15 charging stations have been commissioned.

EV adoption

To encourage greater EV adoption and help stimulate the developing market, Eskom is offering customers a 20% introductory discount for the first six months at its charging facilities.

Eskom has identified a further 84 potential public charging sites across its five clusters, with engagements with property owners at various stages.

Eskom said the planned expansion would extend charging infrastructure to strategic locations, underserved areas and priority transport corridors

While vehicles still make up a relatively small share of South Africa’s vehicle market, high purchase prices and limited charging infrastructure remain key barriers to wider adoption.

However, the EV and hybrid market is shifting significantly as fuel and diesel costs rise, with demand for pre-owned hybrids surging and consumer interest in alternative-energy vehicles climbing despite high import taxes and the infrastructure gap.