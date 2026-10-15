Changan Nevo brand and Deepal S07 REEV approved for South Africa

Three new models for the local market will be rolled out in the third quarter of 2027.

Changan South Africa’s importer has confirmed an expansion of its product line-up with three new models, including a new sub-brand, heading for the local market in 2027.

Welcome Nevo

Debuting in European-spec at the Paris Motor Show this week, Jameel Motors formally approved the Nevo sub-brand from the third quarter of next year.

Founded three years ago as a dedicated new energy vehicle division, the initial product roll-out for South Africa will comprise the Q05 and Q06 SUVs, the former being an EV and the latter motivated by no less than three powertrain options.

Locally, the pair will be marketed under the Changan banner as Changan Nevo instead of simply Nevo, with final specification only due in the new year.

Nevo Q05

Opening the so-called Q line-up, the Nevo Q05 entered its second generation last year after replacing the original that lasted for less than three years.

Q06 made its market debut at last year’s Guangzhou Motor Show. Picture: Changan China

Designed in accordance with a styling language called Digital Smart Wing 2.0, the Q05 rides on a dedicated EV platform with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 435mm;

: 4 435mm; Wheelbase : 2 735mm;

: 2 735mm; Height : 1 600mm;

: 1 600mm; Width: 1 855mm.

Underpinned by a 400-volt electrical system, the Q05 develops 120kW/190Nm supplied by a 51.9-kWh battery pack.

Driving the front wheels only, the Q05 has a limited top speed of 160km/h and will get from 0-100km/h in 11.7 seconds.

Taking centre stage is a 17.1-inch infotainment display. Picture: Changan China

The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is 506km, with a 15 minute waiting time from 30-80% needed from 30-80% using a DC charger.

Prices range from 89 900 to 101 900 yuan, which equates to between R223 287 and R253 091 when directly converted and without taxes. Exact specifications and pricing for South Africa will only be announced closer to the eventual launch date.

Nevo Q06

Launched in its home market in July, the Q06 incorporates styling elements from the Ferrari Purosangue and Xiaomi YU7, in addition to riding on a new platform supporting either 400 or 800-volts.

Reported by carnewschina.com in September as having received 35 000 orders in 24 hours, the Q06 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 837mm;

: 4 837mm; Wheelbase : 2 940mm;

: 2 940mm; Height : 1 670mm;

: 1 670mm; Width: 1 970mm.

Q06 made its debut in July as one of the newest Changan Nevo models. Picture: Changan China

Starting the range off, the so-called 602, in reference to its CLTC distance of 602km, utilises a 66-kWh battery powering a single rear-axle-mounted electric motor rated at 225kW/290 Nm.

Its claimed top speed is 200km/h, with 0-100km/h taking 7.1 seconds. Supporting ultra fast charging will take between nine and 12 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger.

Up next, the 670 not only comes with a larger 80-kWh battery pack, but a second electric motor, though oddly, it remains rear-wheel drive.

Q06 has a similar side profile to the Ferrari Purosangue and Xiaomi YU7. Picture: carnewschina.com

The result is a total output of 330kW/730Nm, a top speed of 230km/h and 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds. As per its name, the claimed CLTC range is 670km.

Completing the EV line-up, the Q06 700 has retains the same battery pack as the 670, but only with a single electric motor that sees power drop to 245kW. Torque is unchanged at 730Nm.

As per its n name, the claimed CLTC distance is 700km, with its top speed being limited to 200km/h. The 0-100km/h sprint time takes 7.1 seconds.

Interior of the Q06 is equipped with a 17.7-inch display. Picture: Changan China

At the range’s sharp-end, the range-extending Q06 pairs a 28.3-kWh battery pack with two electric motors for a combined 270kW/730Nm.

Used solely as a generator is the 72kW/125Nm provided by the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Capable of 220km/h, the Q06 REEV has a claimed CLTC EV-only range of 200km and 1 600km when combined with the petrol engine. The 0-100km/h sprint is said to take 5.8 seconds.

In China, pricing for the Q06 starts at 139 900 yuan and ends at 169 900 yuan, the figures acquitting to between R347 544 and R422 071 when directly converted and without taxes.

Deepal S07 REEV

Shown earlier this month in Greece, the latest confirmed entries are the plug-in hybrid S07 and a facelift version of the current EV model.

Offered on a single electric variant locally, the revised S07 is unchanged dimensionally, but, in addition, to a revised exterior and interior, receives a more extended array of powertrains.

For the EV, three battery pack options are available: 66-kWh, 77.9-kWh, and 86.7-kWh, all powering a single electric motor.

Deepal has made a number of visual changes to the S07. Picture: Deepal China

While torque across all variants is 290Nm, both the former and latter develop 210kW versus the middle derivative’s 190kW.

At the same time, the 77.9-kWh will get from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds versus the other two’s 6.8 seconds. The respective ranges are 600km, 630km and 725km, according to the CLTC cycle.

Although called a plug-in hybrid, the new partially electrified S07 is in fact a range-extender in which the 70kW/125Nm produced by its normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine is used solely as a generator.

Subtle changes have taken place inside, mostly on the instrumentation and infotainment fronts to accommodate the range-extending powerplant. Picture: Deepal China

Principal power, therefore, comes from a 31.7-kWh or 39-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor apiece, the former outputting 190kW/290Nm and the latter 200kW/290Nm.

The claimed EV-only range, based on the WLTP cycle, is 170km and 216km respectively, with 0-100km/h taking 7.5 and 7.6 seconds. Using a DC fast charger from 30-80% will require a waiting time of 15 minutes.

In China, prices for the EV range from 155 900 to 174 900 yuan (R387 715 to R434 967), and from 159 900 to 176 900 yuan (R397 662 to R439 940) for the range extender. Final details will, however, only be announced in 2027.

November conclusion for 2026

While only arriving next year, Jameel Motors will conclude 2026 in November with the debut of the hybrid version of the Changan Uni-S shown at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

The same applies to Deepal, whose first full year end in the same month with the debut of the range-extending S05, also revealed at the Kyalami showpiece.