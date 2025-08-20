VIDEO: Audi A5 Sedan lands in South Africa to officially replace A4

The 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine is offered in two states of tune - 146kW and 200kW.

The Audi A5 Sedan has landed in Mzansi as a replacement for the A4, a moniker which will be realigned in Ingolstadt’s electric vehicle portfolio.

The Audi A5 Sedan is offered in a choice of two model derivatives that have exclusively been tailored to South African customer needs. The A5 Sedan TFSI 146kW and A5 Sedan TFSI 200kW quattro come standard in S line, with the Black Edition available in each engine configuration.

Customers can tailor their A5 Sedan through two dedicated technology packages; Tech Plus and Tech Pro. Tech Plus includes Matrix LED headlights, Comfort Access, Digital key, 360-degree camera, and also various driver assistance systems. These include front cross-traffic assist, side assist and exit warning and swerve assist.

Tech Pro builds on the Tech Plus package with features such as digital OLED rear lights with selectable light signatures, MMI front passenger display, steering wheel and seat heating (front and rear), and S sport suspension with damper control, and adaptive cruise assist plus.

ALSO READ: Audi A5 changes face as new combustion engine A4 replacement

Plenty of power

The Audi A5 Sedan is powered by two efficient yet dynamic 2.0 TFSI engines. A 146kW/340Nm version paired with front-wheel drive, and a 200kW/400Nm that is available with Audi quattro all-wheel drive. Both engines are coupled with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, delivering smooth and responsive acceleration.

The Audi A5 Sedan features a sloping coupe-style roof. Picture: Supplied

The 200kW quattro model features torque vectoring for improved agility, also available with adaptive damping as part of the Tech Pro package. Audi drive select allows the driver to also adjust performance characteristics between comfort and dynamic modes.

An extensive range of new paint finishes are available for the exterior, including three metallic options: Horizon Blue, Grenadine Red, and Ascari Blue. For those seeking greater individuality, Audi exclusive offers a bespoke colour selection curated to personal preference.

ALSO READ: Blacked-out Audi A3 sedan stands out from the usual suspects

Cockpit takes centre stage

Inside, the Audi A5 Sedan introduces a cabin defined by clarity, technology and tailored comfort. The centrepiece is Audi’s new MMI panoramic display, also known as the “Digital Stage”. It comprising a curved 14.5-inch central touchscreen and an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus.

The Audi A5’s cabin is tech fest. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The car also has a new configurable head-up display that has been further developed compared to its predecessor. For the first time, drivers also have the option of controlling vehicle and infotainment functions via the head-up display.

The new integrated driver assistance display in the head-up display provides a 3D visualisation of the driver assistance view. For example, if the system detects other cars, cyclists, pedestrians, buses, or trucks, these are displayed in the head-up display.

Audi A5 pricing

Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 146kW S line – R1 123 000

Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 146kW Black Edition – R1 166 800

Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 200kW quattro S line – R1 238 000

Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 200kW quattro Black Edition – R1 281 800

*All models are sold with a standard five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan.