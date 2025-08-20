All-electric iCaur V23 set to make debut at Festival of Motoring

New SUV features styling elements from the Land Cruiser 40, Defender 110 and Merc G-Wagon.

Chery’s electric brand iCaur is set for its local debut with the city-smart V23 at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami from 29 to 31 August.

The compact full battery electric offering is said to portray the energy and confidence that the brand aims to bring to the ever-growing South African electrified SUV market. As a result of a local trademark issue, the brand had to slightly change its name from iCar, although it is still pronounced the same.

iCaur V23 looks familiar

The iCaur V23 offers a somewhat striking visual presence. The exterior features bold lines that portray an adventurous aesthetic that is perfectly suited for diverse environments. This new model will showcase what to expect when the brand’s full line-up arrives on local dealership floors.

As reported by The Citizen Motoring, the iCaur V23 comes across as a retro combination of a Toyota Land Cruiser 40-series when viewed from the front, the Defender 110 from the side and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class from the rear. It is said to homage to the Soviet-era Beijing Jeep BJ212 used by the Chinese military since 1965.

For the iCaur V23 derivatives sold overseas, the car offers a choice of two battery packs. The entry level model offers a 59.9-kWh module that runs power down to a single 100kW/180Nm rear-axle mounted electric motor. The two-wheel-drive V23 will do 401km on a single charge and require 30 minutes to charge from 30-80%. There is an extended range two-wheel drive iCaur V23 that comes with an 81.7-kWh battery and is said to have a claimed range of 550km.

More power, shorter range

The top-of-the-range derivative offers all-wheel drive and comes with the same 81.7-kWh battery. The latter drives both axles via two separate motors for a total output of 155kW and 292Nm. In this guise, the range drops slightly to 501km from 550 km. The time to charges remains at 30 minutes to get from 30-80%.

Sporting an interior like that of the Ineos Grenadier, notable specification items consist of a 15.4-inch infotainment system, the 540-degree surround-view camera, a series of physical climate control dials and adaptive cruise control. Final specification and pricing is only expected at a later stage.

Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur South Africa, says the team has spent countless hours in preparation for this highly anticipated moment.

Creating a vibe

“We are incredibly excited to introduce iCaur to South Africa in such a dynamic setting. The Festival of Motoring is also the perfect stage to share our vision of mobility with people who love cars.

“For us, it is about connecting with our audience and sharing the energy that drives iCaur. We want visitors to feel the same sense of possibility and excitement that inspired the creation of this brand.”

The iCaur brand is preparing for its official local market launch in the first quarter of 2026. It will operate alongside Omoda and Jaecoo.