Arrival imminent? Chery starts teasing Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD

Chinese brand's first all-paw gripping model in South Africa will also be its priciest with a likely sticker of around the R700 000 mark.

Surprisingly absent from the line-up refresh last year, Chery has but confirmed the imminent arrival of the all-wheel-drive version of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max via a series of teaser images on social media.

Teasing

Set to become its overall flagship model, and also its most expensive, the images posted on Chery South Africa’s Instagram page confirms the all-paw gripping system by means of a AWD badge on the right of the bootlid.

While no further details are known at present, Wuhu’s first non-front-wheel-drive on local soil will feature a permanent setup, with a likely expansion of the current Normal and Sport driving modes expected.

Power to all fours

Frontal design of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD will mostly be unchanged from the depicted front-wheel-drive. Image: Chery

Although certain to continue with the front-wheel-drive model’s 2.0 T-GDI engine that pumps out 187kW/390Nm, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD could see a ground clearance increase to 210 mm from its sibling’s 203 mm.

Arrival of the four-wheel-drive is not expected to result in major differences inside. Image: Chery

The in-house developed seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be retained, along with the same specification items as the front-wheel-drive.

Hybrid to follow

Announced as having received approval for South Africa on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show last year, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD will eventually form part of a two model line-up expansion this year when the plug-in hybrid goes on-sale.

Shown at the New Journey, New Life International User Summit in October, the Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid combines the 1.5 T-GDI engine from the Tiggo 7 Pro and Omoda C5 with a 19.27-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Hybrid Tiggo 8 Pro will become the line-up’s new flagship above the Pro Max in 2024.

Paired to a unique three-speed transmission called Direct Hybrid Transmission or DHT, the setup delivers a reported 180kW/510Nm, although in other markets, a maximum of 240kW/546Nm has been rumoured.

The claimed all-electric range varies from 80 km to as much as 110 km, with Chery also claiming a theoretical range in combined electric and combustion forms of 1 000 km.

“As our short history in South Africa has shown, we do not simply enter a new market segment with a new model. We cannot wait to introduce [the Hybrid] in South Africa,” Chery South Africa Deputy Executive General Manager, Tony Liu, said in a statement, last year.

Pricing unknown

For the time being, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD takes prevalence and while an official date-of-reveal hasn’t been disclosed, expectations are an announcement will be made soon.

As a comparison, the front-wheel-drive Max brandishes a sticker price of R669 900, which will most likely breach the R700 000 mark for the all-wheel-drive.

However, this is open to speculation and will only be confirmed once made official by Chery South Africa.

