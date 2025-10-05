Spacious Audi Q7 combines high prestige with everyday practicality

Brisk but thirsty 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel mill leaves seven-seater SUV in no man's land.

The first thing you will notice about the Audi Q7 is its size. This is not a compact or medium sized SUV. The Audi Q7 is a full size, seven-seater SUV.

Before you even get in, you know that there will be more than enough space for a large family and lots of luggage.

What you will also notice is that the Audi Q7 has been given a bit of a nip and tuck with a fresh exterior design that sees a new front and rear section on show. What you might not notice at first glance is the HD Matrix LED headlights with laser as an additional high beam and digital daytime running lights with selectable light signatures. Nor the Digital OLED rear lights with four selectable light designs that are best seen at night.

ALSO READ: Chiselled and sharpened facelift Audi Q7 and SQ8 priced

The Audi Q7 features digital OLED taillights. Picture: Supplied

Centre of attention

But this is a short driving impression, as we covered the Audi Q7 in detail when the car was released a few ago in The Citizen Motoring. This means that the 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine becomes the centre piece. In the Q7 55 TFSI we sampled it produces 250kW of power and 500Nm of torque. While the claimed 0 to 100km/h time comes in at a brisk 5.6 seconds and the top speed electronically limited to 250km/h, this Q7 55 TFSI is a little lost in the middle of performance no man’s land.

Let me explain. The average SUV owner in my opinion wants turbodiesel torque and fuel efficiency. And Audi has a brilliant 3.0-litre V6 45 TDI that churns out 170kW/500Nm. It also sips fuel at a rate of only 7.5 litres per 100km. Our 55 TFSI sucked down almost double that at 13.7L/100km. There is no reason to want to use double the fuel for an SUV that does the job as its sibling does. The good news is that the Audi Q7 45 TDI will be here before the end of the year.

ALSO READ: Audi Q7 shows new face after second, and likely last, makeover

Audi Q7 prestigious and practical

The Q7 55 TFSI drives like an Audi, and that means you have balanced, solid, controlled, precise, and an effortless car under you. The suspension, steering, drive and braking and control systems all play a role in creating a reliably safe, confident, and comfortable driving experience. You feel like you drive this Q7 for hundreds of kilometres and get out without any signs of fatigue.

The interior is a plush affair. Picture: Supplied

The fuel consumption issue aside, the Audi Q7 55 TFSI perfectly combines high prestige with everyday practicality. With headroom, and elbowroom front and back, the car offers a light, airily, spacious atmosphere.

The Audi Q7 55 TFSI drives as smooth as would expect from a premium SUV that retails for R1 987 900, but you can’t help thinking that the incoming Q7 45 TDI at a listed R1 499 900 is the one to own.