Audi Q4 e-tron revised again inside and with more EV punch

Both the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback remain, for now, non-entities for South Africa.

Having rolled-out a series of updates of three years ago, Audi debuted another revised version of the Q4 e-tron on the eve of the Beijing Motor Show last week.

Applicable to both the standard Q4 and the coupe-styled Sportback, the latest revisions not only involves the interior, but a raft of changes to the interior as well.

New outside

Globally revealed five years ago, the exterior tweaks are minor and include a now colour-coded sealed singleframe grille, a Selenite Silver Matte finish for the bumper blades on S line derivatives, new alloy wheel designs and black accents for the roof strips.

Exterior changes to both models are minor. Picture: Audi

A new rear spoiler, customisable functions for the equally new LED and Matrix LED headlights, new wing elements on the front bumper and a revised D-pillar rounds the exterior off, together with the Mythos Black styling package.

Physical switchgear reduction

Making up the bulk of the changes, the interior takes leave of the majority of the physical switchgear on both the infotainment system and centre console.

For the central MMI display, the setup increases in size from 11.6 to 12.8-inches, with the instrument cluster now measuring 11.9-inches.

The interior loses a fair amount of physical switches, but gains an optional display on the passenger’s side for the first time. Picture: Audi

A new option is a 12-inch MMI display on the passenger’s side, as well as an improved augmented reality Head-Up Display and a restyled centre console.

Also new are the redesigned air vents, two ventilated wireless smartphone charging pads, up to two rear type-C USB ports, standard ambient lighting and sport seats and the extra cost Sonos sound system.

Finally, Audi has also improved the materials and reintroduced physical buttons and scrollers to the steering wheel.

Improved charging, more power

On the power front, the Q4 now supports bi-directional charging up to 3.6kW. At the same time, DC charging time supports increases from 175kW to 182kW as a result of a larger battery pack and electric motors. Accordingly, charging now takes 27 minutes from 10-80%

As before, the line-up kicks off with the 59-kWh single-motor developing 150kW/350Nm. Audi claims a top speed of 160km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and 32 km added kilometres for a 451km range.

Stepping up to the Performance brings the new 82-kWh battery that develops 210kW/545Nm in single motor guise.

The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time falls to 6.6 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 180km/h. Claimed range is the most of any Q4 at 592km.

Up next, the quattro adds to a second electric motor for a total of 220 kW. No combined torque figure was disclosed.

Though with the same top speed as the Performance, the quattro gets from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and on to 573km on a single charge.

Finally, the quattro Performance makes 250kW, which Audi claims will see it get from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. Its claimed range is 554km and top speed limited to 180km/h.

Still not for us

Now available for ordering from €47 500 in Germany, which amounts to R930 095 when directly converted and without taxes, neither the Q4 e-tron nor the Q4 e-tron Sportback are expected in South Africa anytime soon.