Kia preparing four models for South Africa before year-end

Kia will conclude the year with its first EV in South Africa.

Kia has set-out its plans for South Africa by confirming six models from now to the end of the year.

Already present

Headed by the long overdue Tasman bakkie last month, the brand revealed its second model in the shape of the fourth generation Carens this week.

The Tasman started Kia’s new model roll-out in April. Picture: Kia

Returning to South Africa after a 13-year hiatus, the line-up is exclusively diesel-powered with petrol options only to be offered if enough demand warrants it

A full launch report complete with pricing and spec will soon be published.

In the pipeline

Q2

Arriving next, June will see the debut of a new model of which no details were revealed.

Based on hints made on the sidelines of the Carens launch in Johannesburg, though, speculation points to the mystery model possibly being the all-new Seltos.

Revealed towards the end of last year, the second generation Seltos incorporates Kia’s latest Opposites United styling language, while also being longer and wider than the model it replaces.

The All-new Seltos has been rumoured as the mystery new addition to the Kia in June. Picture: Kia

Its interior drawing visually from the all-electric EV range, the cabin retains a fair amount of physical switchgear, while also gaining a pair of 12.3-inch displays based on the trim level.

Notable first time or upgraded safety systems include a 360-degree camera system, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Following Assist, Parking Collison Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking.

The Interior still features extensive use of physical switchgear. Picture: Kia

Already available in South Korea, the United States and Europe, the South African market Seltos will most likely again originate from the Anantapur plant in India rather than the main Gwangju facility in South Korea.

As such, expect the same engine options as the current model, namely the 1.5 litre petrol with or without turbocharging, and the 1.5 litre turbodiesel.

Q3

Sportage

Showcased just over a year ago, the refreshed Sportage not only gains a restyled interior, but also the same interior as that of other latest Kia models.

On offer is the latest Kia steering wheel, new air vents, a tweaked infotainment system and centre console, plus the first option of a Head-Up Display.

The Facelift Sportage will come to South Africa in the third quarter of the year. Picture: Kia UK

Still carrying the NQ5 internal moniker, Kia South Africa is likely to stick with the current engine line-up instead of opting for the hybrid, mild-hybrid or big displacement petrol engines offered in other markets.

As such, expect the retention of the 1.6 T-GDI outputting 132kW/265Nm and the 1.6 CRDI oil-burner rated at 100kW/320Nm.

Syros

Unveiled at the end of 2024, the Indian-made Syros officially received the go-ahead for South Africa last year with sales supposed to have started later in 2025.

The plan never materialised most likely due to costs. The Syros conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations and rides on the same platform as the Sonet.

The Kia Syros will finally come to South Africa in the third quarter of the year. Picture: Kia India

A niche offering that had been expected to wear the Clavis name, the EV-range and Tasman-styled Syros shares its engine options with the Sonet, although for South Africa it might take leave of the diesel engine to avoid possibly overlapping with the Seltos.

As it will likely slot in between the latter and Sonet, Kia could opt for the only other engine options available, the 1.0 T-GDI that makes 88kW/172Nm.

Based on trim level, notable specification includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, ventilated rear seats and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to name a few.

Q4

Completing the year, the brand will debut the first of its EV product range in the final quarter.

As is stands, the most likely candidate is the Seltos-sized EV5 Kia showed at a product preview event alongside the Tasman, facelift Sportage and Carnival at the end of 2024.

Planned for introduction in 2025, the EV5 rides on a 400 volt architecture, with power coming from a 64.2kWh battery pack made by the FinDreams division of BYD.

Kia South Africa’s first EV could well come in the form of the EV5. Picture: Charl Bosch

Supporting DC charging up to 350kW, the setup develops 160kW/310Nm in Standard Range guise, allowing for a range of 400km.

In Long Range form, a bigger 88.1kWh battery is used with the same power outputs, but as per its name, with 555km of range.

Opting for the dual-motor Long Range, which adds a secondary electric motor for an all-wheel drive layout, results in 230kW/480Nm, but with a reduced distance of between 470km and 500km.

More later

As is stands, Kia Motors South Africa will only announce final details of each incoming product closer to their respective dates of reveal.