All-new generation Audi Q3 showing itself this year

A final date-of-reveal hasn't been set, though a report from Italy alleges the unveiling will happen in the European Summer that starts in June.

Current Q3 has been on-sale, without any significant updates, since 2018. Image: Audi

Currently its third oldest SUV behind the Q8 and Q7, Audi will reportedly debut the all-new Q3 in the European summer as part of its ongoing roll-out of new models started with the Q6 e-tron last year.

What to expect?

Likely to share its foundation with the A3, the Q3, currently in its second generation unveiled in 2018, will in effect become the Four Rings’ entry-level SUV in lieu of the Q2 facing the axe, along with the Volkswagen Polo-based A1, before the end of 2025.

It would, therefore, mean a continuation of combustion engine propulsion, but with the first-time inclusion of mild-hybrid assistance and possibly later, a plug-in hybrid option as well.

Next generation RS Q3, if confirmed, it unlikely to continue with the current model’s five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine. Image: Audi

While expected to also retain the 2.0 TDI engine, the five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI used in the RS Q3 won’t be continuing as a result of the pending emissions regulations.

Sales slide

According to Italy’s quttroruote, the introduction of the new Q3 is unlikely to alleviate Ingolstadt’s current financial standing that saw its earnings drop 7.6% in 2024 from 2023, and its vehicle offset by 11.8% from 1 895 240 to 1 671 218.

On Tuesday (19 March), the brand also announced the laying off of 7 500 jobs between 2025 and 2029 as it embarks on a mass restructuring amidst struggles in Europe and China related to slumping EV demand.

Similar to its exterior, the Q3’s interior hasn’t received any massive tweaks. Image: Audi

This comes after the closure of its Brussels plant in Belgium at the end February that produced the Q8 e-tron, resulting in the loss of 3 000 jobs at the 70-year old plant which, until 2018, had produced a number of Volkswagen Group products ranging from the Golf, Passat and Polo, to the A3 and between 2010 and 2018, the first generation A1.

“The global economic situation and the increased international competition are presenting Audi, as well as the entire industry, with major challenges,” a translated extract from Audi CEO Gernot Döllner’s interview with the publication read.

Sportback will also bow-out with the regular Q3 later this year. Image: Audi

“We are reorganising Audi consistently, with new models, a strengthened position in China and more efficient corporate structures”.

Not expected to receive a midcycle refresh as per the third generation’s reveal being imminent, expect a gradual phasing-out of the Q3, Q3 Sportback and RS Q3 to commence over the coming months.

As a reminder

Locally, the Q3 range saw the return of the mentioned diesel engine in September last year after initially offering only the 1.4 TFSI.

This predated a line-up shuffle involving the addition of first the Black Edition and then later Urban trim grades above the respective S line and Advanced grades.

At present, pricing kicks-off at R740 100 for the unbadged base Q3 35 TFSI S tronic and ends at R946 850 for the 35 TDI Sportback Black Edition S tronic.

