Audi makes it official: A4 returning in 2028 but only as an EV

A4 will become the first mainstream Audi model to debut a new styling language derived from the Concept C sportscar.

Audi has reaffirmed comments made in 2021 that the A4 will adopt an electric-only powertrain when it makes its now confirmed return in 2028.

This comes after the Four Rings’ CEO, Gernot Dollner, admitted earlier this year it had made a mistake in replacing the A4 with the A5 as its combustion engine product.

Line-up restructuring

Back in 2023, then CEO, Markus Duesmann, said half of the brand’s product would be electric by a 2025, a move which would have involved all even numbered models – A4, A6 and A8 – becoming electric and all uneven named products – A1, A3, A5 and A7 – adopting electrification in conjunction with a combustion engine.

Subsequently, the A4 gave way to the A5, while the A6 was spun into two separate models; the all-electric A6 e-tron and the normal combustion engined A6 that was supposed to become the next generation A7.

Elsewhere, the A1 will be dropped before year-end and replaced by the returning all-electric A2, while the A8 will be discontinued and replaced indirectly succeeded by the Q9.

The current A3, which received an interior refresh earlier this month, on top of its exterior update two years ago, will continue until at least early 2027 when it is replaced by a new generation model.

A4 means EV

In the latest remarks, though, Audi Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, said the A4 will become the electric A4 E-tron and introduce the brand’s new styling language that debuted on the Concept C last year on its first mainstream model.

Seemingly, this means the A5 won’t revert to A4 after its first mid-life facelift as mentioned by Dollner back in February.

“We will go back to our old nomenclature: A is for flat-floor cars, Q is for SUVs, and then the number describes the size of the car or the segment of the car, full stop,” Dollner told drive.com.au.

However, speaking to goauto.com.au, Mohr said the A4 E-tron is track for its intended unveiling in 2028, in addition to becoming the first model to ride on the EV dedicated SSP platform.

Concept C will provide styling inspiration for the next generation A4. Picture: Audi

As such, it will become Ingolstadt’s rival for the already launched BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric.

“If you want to beat your competition, you have to know your competition … (but) it would be a mistake if you simply are guided only by looking (at) what is going on outside,” Mohr said.

“You can be sure that the A4 will be one of the first mass, or let me say, bigger volume production cars with (the) Radical Next design, with all of our new philosophies”.

More later

While details about the A4 E-tron are at present virtually unknown, expectations are that more could be revealed either throughout the year or starting next year.