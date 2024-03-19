Electric rollout continues as Audi officially reveals new Q6 e-tron

Four Rings' third dedicated electric SUV after the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron is being studied for South African market introduction.

Teased last week as being readied for imminent reveal, Audi, overnight, officially unveiled its third dedicated electric SUV in the shape of the Q6 e-tron.

Porsche underpinned

Completely different to the Chinese variant that uses a selection of petrol engines, and which rides on the MQB Evo platform, the Q6 e-tron becomes the first Four Rings model to ride on the Porsche developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE), as well as the latest to usher-in Audi’s latest e-tron styling language.

Shown in concept guise at the IAA in Munich last year, the e-tron also becomes the twin of the new Porsche Macan, although with a number of obvious differences in spite of riding on the same architecture.

Entry-level model will carry the 55 quattor moniker. Image: Audi

Positioned below the Q4 e-tron and renamed Q8 e-tron in Ingolstadt’s EV SUV range, the Q6 e-tron provides seating for five and measures 4 771 mm long, 1 993 mm wide and 1 648 mm tall while sporting a wheelbase of 2 899 mm.

In terms of practicality, boot space is set at 526-litres, or as much as 1 529-litres with the rear seats folded down. The lack of an engine means more space underneath the bonnet in the shape of a 64-litre hold.

Boot can accommodate 526-litres with the rear seats up. Image: Audi

As a comparison, the Macan’s dimensions amount to an overall length of 4 784 mm long, width of 1 938 mm, height of 1 622 mm and wheelbase of 2 893 mm.

Debuting though as the first model to receive a digital active LED headlight setup as part of the optional Matrix LED diodes, the rear clusters also incorporate Audi’s latest OLED design comprising six individual panels capable of generating a new graphic every 10 milliseconds.

Screens fest

Previewed before its showing in Munich, the Q6 e-tron’s interior places emphasis on what Audi calls a “digital stage” as the entire dashboard comprises three displays and devoid of physical buttons or dials.

As such, the trio of screens comprises a 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system, the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch on the passenger’s side.

Tech-focused interior consists of three displays across the dashboard. Image: Audi

Also available with an optional augmented reality Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen, the cabin sports the option of a contoured ambient lighting system extending to the base of the screen itself, and a 20-speaker, 830-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system with an Audi first sound zone setting.

The interior itself being constructed out of recycled materials, the Q6 e-tron’s body also incorporates reusable materials, namely the steel for the outer edges of the roof and the actual bonnet.

Power of PPE

Underneath, the PPE platform not only boasts voltage of 800-volts, but also a new battery pack containing 12 modules with 180 cells Audi says has been designed to disperse heat better. Total otherwise lost energy recouperation amounts to 220 kW.

SQ6 e-tron, for now, sits atop, the model range. Image: Audi

The same 95-kWh module as in the Macan, in the Q6 e-tron, the battery drives a pair of electric motors on each axle, and comes in two states of tune; 285 kW in the entry-level 55 quattro and 380 kW in the flagship SQ6 e-tron.

SQ6 e-tron’s spoty aesthetic comprises S line alloy wheels, S bumpers and side skirts, and a gloss black sealed grille. Image: Audi

As for performance, the 55 will get from 0-100 km/h 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h, whereas the SQ6 e-tron will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 4.3 seconds before topping-out at 230 km/h.

SQ6 e-tron’s interior difference are small, but easy to follow. Image: Audi

Supporting DC charging up to 270 kW, with AC capability of 135 kW, using the former will result in a range of 255 km after 10 minutes, with the wait expanding to 21 minutes from 10-80%. The claimed range is 625 km, although it wasn’t specified if this applied to both variants.

South Africa being looked at

Going on-sale in first in the United Kingdom and then from the third quarter of the year, Germany, priced from £68 975 (R1 664 085) and €74 700 (R1 540 074) respectively, Audi South Africa has confirmed it is considering the Q6 e-tron for the local market, should approval be given, only from the final quarter of the year or in early 2025.

