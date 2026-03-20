Toyota sticks price tag on self-shifting GR Corolla

Aside from the automatic 'box, the GR Corolla now also produces the same power as the GR Yaris.

Shown at its annual State of the Motoring Industry conference in February, Toyota has now officially priced the automatic version of the GR Corolla.

Range revisied

Debuting as part of the reworked range, the line-up now spans two derivatives based on the Circuit trim grade, with the only difference being the choice of transmission.

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Revealed globally nearly two years ago, the self-shifting GR Corolla receives the same eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) as the GR Yaris, as well as the uprated, for South Africa, 1.6-litre G16E-GTS three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Changes outside

As part of the torque converter transmission’s inclusion, the GR’s aesthetic changes comprises a pair of cooling vents on either side of the bumper to accommodate the uprated transmission oil cooler and radiator.

GR Corolla still rides on darkened 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Toyota

This means the front fog lamps are no longer offered.

Underneath

The rest of the changes reside underneath its skin and include a Torsen limited slip differential, new springs for the front and rear shock absorbers, and a tweaked rear suspension.

A new, more powerful cooling fan and tyre inflation system round the changes off.

Hello DAT

For the transmission itself, the DAT has the same predictive software as the GR Yaris, which learns the driver’s behaviour.

This, according to Toyota, allows it to change gear faster than not only the conventional manual, but also when using the paddle shifters in manual mode.

New inside

Inside, both the DAT and manual have been lightly refreshed with metallic instead of chromed decorative inserts, a new gear knob for the latter and relocation of the iMT of Intelligent Manual Transmission button to in front of the gear lever.

Interior now sees the inclusion of the eight-speed DAT. Picture: Toyota

Now standard is an improved sound system, a reverse camera, Safe Exit Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Up front

As mentioned, Toyota has upped the power and torque figures across both models, but as with the GR Yaris, not to the full as in Japan and North America.

Most likely as a result of South Africa’s poor fuel quality, the 1.6-litre unit makes 210kW/400Nm instead of 221kW/400Nm.

As before, drive goes to all four wheels through the intricate GR-Four all-wheel drive system.

The claimed top speed, once again, is 230 km/h. No performance figures were revealed. Three driving modes are again offered; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Colours

On the colour side, four hues are available; Glacier White, Midnight Red, Raven Black and Fierce Red.

Price

Now available, pricing includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty plus a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

GR Corolla Circuit – R985 200

GR Corolla Circuit DAT – R1 010 700

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