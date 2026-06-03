Ultra hardcore Toyota GRMN Corolla becomes a reality

Toyota South Africa is yet to confirm whether the GRMN Corolla will be availed to the local market.

First hinted at five years ago, Toyota has officially removed the wraps from the “prototype” GRMN Corolla as the step-up from the equivalent Yaris.

Muscled up

Billed as the most hardcore Corolla ever made, the GRMN is said to be the result of extensive testing not only at the Nürburgring, but also in the Japanese Super Taikyu Series at tracks around the country.

More than an aesthetic upgrade over the GR Corolla on which it is based, the GRMN follows the example of the original Yaris GRMN by being offered solely with a manual gearbox as the eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) wasn’t considered.

At the same time, Toyota has also made slight alterations to the G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, as well as more prominent changes to the interior.

Not just for show

Externally, the GRMN’s easy to spot changes over the GR Corolla includes a carbon fibre aerodynamic package reportedly derived directly from the Super Taikyu Series.

This comprises carbon bumpers and door sills, a new carbon bootlid spoiler, vented front wings, aero blades on the sides of the front bumper, a new bonnet with functioning air intakes and aero-devised side mirrors.

Aerodynamically devised exterior changes have taken place. Picture: Toyota

Aside from the rear spoiler being angle adjustable, Toyota has also tweaked the rear diffuser, fitted vents to the rear wings as well, and blacked-out the various Toyota and GRMN logos.

Finally, the 18-inch alloy wheels receive a bronze finish, plus Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Dynamically taut

Dynamically, Toyota has dropped the GRMN’s ride height by virtue of new springs and fitting of front and rear mono-tube shock absorbers.

At the same time, the GR-Four four-wheel drive system has been revised to send most of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels.

Finally, the electric power steering has been retuned, the intercooler sprayer from the GR Yaris DAT added and the ratios for the manual gearbox shortened.

Inside

Inside, the modifications to the standard GR Corolla’s interior include Super Taikyu Series honed carbon fibre bucket seats trimmed in black-and-red Alcantara, an Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking, GR logos on the front seat headrests and Alcantara trim on the dashboard.

Considerable changes have taken place inside. Picture: Toyota

A continuing red-and-black theme, builder’s plaque and a special Alumite Red gear knob rounds the interior off.

Torque hiked

Tipping the scales at 1 450 kg, a reduction of 30 kg over the GR Corolla and 50 kg compared to the GR Corolla DAT, the upgrade to the GRMN’s engine hasn’t involved any added power.

As such, it still develops 224 kW, however, torque has been increased from 400 Nm to 415 Nm. No performance figures were revealed.

Not for us yet

Approved not only for Japan, but also Australia, the GRMN Corolla will make its public debut at the Fuji racetrack on 28 June, with sales only starting next year.

Set to be offered in limited numbers, Toyota South Africa Motors has not yet confirmed the GRMN Corolla for the local market.

As a reminder, it did previously bring three units of the Yaris GRMN to the market, though, none were sold to the general public.