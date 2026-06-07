New electrified Toyota RAV4 even better than before

It is the most advanced, most connected, and most versatile RAV4 ever to arrive in South Africa.

It’s almost hard to believe that the cute little three-door crossover from 30 years ago has evolved into the world’s best-selling vehicle you see here today. The Toyota RAV4 is now a fully-fledged SUV running advanced electrified powertrains and next-generation safety technologies.

Five derivatives, four grades

What does this mean for the consumer? The new Toyota RAV4 is offered in entry level GX, high-spec VX, sporty GR-S and flagship PHEV grade across five derivatives. There is only one traditional petrol derivative. The rest offer modern hybrid or plug-in hybrid choices.

RAV4 2.5 HEV GX

In a surprise move that was made to encourage more buyers into the new energy vehicle space, the entry into the RAV4 range is a 2.5 litre hybrid set-up and not the 2.0 litre petrol as before.

This configuration consists of naturally aspirated engine that produces 137kW of power and 221Nm of torque combined with some electrical assistance that bumps the total system output to 163kW.

A CVT transmission drives the power down to all four-wheels via Toyota’s E-Four system. And the claimed performance numbers come in at 7.3 seconds for the 0 to 100km/h sprint. Fuel consumption is rated at just 4.5 litres per 100km.

Standard spec on the 2.5 HEV GX includes:

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlamps;

Black roof rails;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

10.5-inch multimedia display;

Dual-zone automatic climate control;

Power tailgate;

Wireless charging; and

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 functionality.

The result is a design language Toyota describes as ‘SUV Toughness Meets Urban Sophistication’. Picture: Supplied

RAV4 2.0 VX

The 2.0litre VX derivative is a unique offering for consumers that simply don’t want to transition to new energy vehicles. Why? I am not sure. The RAV4 2.0 VX is front wheel drive, only offers 127kW and 203Nm and must make do without any electrical assistance.

Running the same CVT transmission as the others, it offers up ro a 0 100km/h time of 10.3 seconds. And a claimed fuel consumption of 6.3 litres per 100km. We didn’t drive this derivative at the media launch.

At sea level I am sure it will be okay, but up on the Reef where the power is sucked out the engine due to the altitude, it might prove to be a bit sluggish and thirsty.

Building on the GX specification, the VX introduces:

Leather upholstery;

Moonroof;

Rain-sensing wipers;

Head-Up Display;

12.9-inch multimedia screen; and

JBL premium audio system.

The 2.5 litre Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) VX introduces Toyota’s latest hybrid technology. Picture: Supplied

RAV4 2.5 HEV VX

The RAV4 HEV VX runs the exact engine / hybrid set-up of the HEV GX but gains:

A panoramic roof;

Digital rear-view mirror;

Heated and ventilated seating;

Memory seat functionality; and

Shift-by-wire technology.

One of the most exciting additions to the range is the introduction of the first-ever RAV4 GR-S. Picture: Supplied

RAV4 2.5 HEV GR-S

For the first time ever, a Toyota RAV4 now wears the GR-S badge. Developed using principles inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the RAV4 2.5 HEV GR-S is far more than just a styling package.

The vehicle offers GR-specific suspension tuning that includes:

Lowered ride height;

Dedicated shocks:

Revised spring rates;

Reinforced suspension components;

Additional front and rear crossmember braces; and

20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside you have GR sports seats, alloy pedals, red contrast stitching and exclusive trim details that create an environment that reflects the model’s performance-inspired personality.

But while it might bring a sportier dimension to the RAV4 range, ironically it does not boast the highest output. For a reason only Toyota knows, it runs the same 163 combined kW set-up of the other HEV derivatives.

Leading the range is the all-new Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) VX. Picture: Supplied

RAV4 2.5 PHEV

The real performance duties are left to the flagship RAV4 2.5 PHEV. This plug-in hybrid offers serious urge, unbeatable fuel consumption and premium comfort.

Thanks to the addition of a 25.4kWh battery that offers DC and AC charging at the office and home, the system output is a full 225kW. The 0 to 100km/h time is set at a hot-hatch fast 5.7 seconds. With the clincher being a claimed fuel consumption of a mere 0.-litres per 100km.

The RAV4 2.5 PHEV is said to deliver a pure electric driving range of up to 142km under normal driving. For many consumers, including myself, this means daily commuting can be completed without using fuel at all.

Upgraded from the 2.5 HEV VX, the 2.5 PHEV also offers:

Shift-by-wire technology;

Heated steering wheel;

Heated and ventilated seating;

Driver and passenger memory seats;

Panoramic roof;

Kick-sensor power tailgate; and

Distinctive 20-inch black alloy wheels.

Most advanced yet

The new RAV4 introduces Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. Marking the first application of the system on a Toyota model in South Africa.

This latest-generation safety system offers:

A Driver Monitor System;

Adaptive High Beam System;

Road Sign Assist;

Emergency Steering Assist; and

Intersection Collision Avoidance functionality.

Depending on grade, consumers can also benefit from technologies including:

Blind Spot Monitoring with Safety Exit Assist;

Parking Support Brake;

Intelligent Park Assist;

Head-Up Display; and

Driver Monitor Camera.

Inside the new RAV4 introduces a completely redesigned cabin. Picture: Supplied

It is expensive but…

The elephant in the room is that with a price tag that now puts the new flagship RAV4 at over R1 million, you can’t automatically ignore the Chinese. They are all playing in this segment with offerings that come in at a better price point with an equally high level of spec.

But what they can’t offer is the decades old, hard earned, reputation that the Toyota badge offers in terms of quality, reliability, resale and status. And this is going to see many consumers still choice a pricey RAV4 over a cheaper Chinese alternative.

Pricing and warranty

RAV4 2.5 HEV GX – R770 500

RAV4 2.0 VX – R799 900

RAV4 2.5 HEV VX – R927 800

RAV4 2.5 HEV GR-S – R941 800

RAV4 2.5 PHEV – R1 043 900

All Toyota RAV4 models are sold with a six-service / 90 000km service plan and a three-year / 100 000km warranty. The EV battery is covered by an eight-year / 160 000 km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions are available through Toyota’s national dealer network.